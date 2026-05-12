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Syrian teen arrested in Germany over suspected IS-inspired plot

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

A 17-year-old Syrian was arrested in Hamburg on suspicion of planning an attack likely inspired by the Islamic State group, German prosecutors said Monday.

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The teenager is suspected of wanting to try to kill "unbelievers" in a shopping centre, bar or police station using explosives, Molotov cocktails or a knife, prosecutors said in a statement.

They added that a raid on a property used by the suspect had turned up fertiliser, a liquid barbecue lighter, a balaclava and a knife.

He was arrested on May 7 by a specialised Hamburg police unit.

Information from the German intelligence services and federal police was "crucial" to the investigation, the statement said.

Prosecutors have ordered a psychiatric evaluation of the suspect while the investigation continues.

The teenager is also suspected of "financing terrorism", although it is not clear exactly what form this took.

Germany has been on high alert for attacks after several deadly incidents in recent years, some motivated by jihadist ideology, others carried out by people found to have psychological problems.

AFP

HamburgISISSyrian teen

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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