Power outage hits 5,700 in Tsing Yi, most restored within 28 minutes

A power outage affected about 5,700 customers in Tsing Yi late on Monday night, knocking out street lights and traffic lights in the area, with most customers having power restored within 28 minutes, CLP Power said.

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Residents of Cheung Hong Estate and Ching Wah Court reported the large-scale blackout on social media. Police received multiple reports, including smoke coming from an electrical switch room at Wah Fung House in Ching Wah Court. A resident of Hong Cheung House in Cheung Hong Estate also reported that a stove caught fire after power was cut while they were cooking. No injuries were reported.

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By around 12.19am, power was restored to most areas, though Wah Fung House remained without electricity. The switch room was suspected to have tripped due to overheating and a short circuit.

CLP said the 11kV power supply system in Tsing Yi experienced a fault at around 11.51pm. Power was restored remotely, with 5,350 of the 5,700 affected customers back online within 28 minutes. CLP was arranging temporary power supply for the remaining customers.

By around 2.15am on Tuesday, power supply to Ching Wah Court had returned to normal, with temporary electricity connected. CLP may return for further inspection and repair.