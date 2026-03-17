FSD, police bust illegal fuel depot in Kwai Wo Street, seize 5,000 litres of diesel

The Fire Services Department's Counter Illegal Fuel Transfer Task Force and the police Tsing Yi district task force raided an illegal fuel depot on Kwai Wo Street on Monday, seizing about 5,000 litres of diesel worth over HK$180,000, authorities said.

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A man found at the scene was found in possession of a large quantity of refuelling equipment. He will be prosecuted for violating the Fire Safety (Fire Hazard) Regulation, the Dangerous Goods Ordinance and the Dangerous Goods (Control) Regulation. The seized diesel will be forfeited through court application.

Under Section 19 of the Fire Safety (Fire Hazard) Regulation, anyone who possesses or controls regulated substances for the purpose of supplying them for transfer into vehicle fuel tanks commits an offence, facing a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and six months imprisonment on first conviction.

The department urged the public not to patronise illegal fuel depots, which lack safety standards and dedicated fire services equipment, posing serious fire risks.