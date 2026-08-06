Hong Kong couple arrested in Macau over allegedly keeping MOP1,500 camera found in taxi

A Hong Kong couple was arrested in Macau on Sunday (Aug 2) upon re-entering the city, accused of keeping a camera and batteries they found in a taxi more than two months earlier.

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According to Macau police, the suspects were detained at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge checkpoint.

The case dates back to May 26, when a passenger reported losing a box containing a camera and three batteries inside a taxi after alighting on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen in Taipa.

The owner said they had searched but could not find the items. The camera and batteries, estimated to be worth about MOP1,500 (HK$1,455), were believed to have been picked up and kept by someone.

Police used footage from the city’s electronic surveillance system, taxi interior monitoring cameras and information provided by the victim to identify the couple, authorities said.

The husband, in his 60s, works as a charging pile technician. His wife, in her 50s, is unemployed.

During the investigation, the two admitted they had taken the camera and batteries out of greed and brought them back to their home in Hong Kong for personal use.

Both are suspected of violating Article 200 of the Macau Penal Code, which is an offence of illegitimate appropriation of lost items.

The case has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigation.