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LEISURE

Maggie Choo’s returns with bold new cabaret ‘Becoming Her’

LEISURE
10 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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A new chapter in Hong Kong’s nightlife scene is set to unfold this May, as Maggie Choo's introduces its latest cabaret production, Becoming Her, a show that places modern womanhood at the center of its stage.

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Opening on May 7 and running every Thursday from 9.30pm until midnight, the new production builds on the venue’s reputation for immersive cabaret while shifting its focus toward a more contemporary narrative. As always, you can enjoy the cabaret show with your purchase of beverages.

Following the success of its previous show What Maggie Wants, the new season marks a clear departure in tone and concept.

Becoming Her is framed as a celebration of women in all their forms — confident, expressive and unapologetically themselves — offering a more thematic and narrative-driven experience.

The production features twelve dance numbers across three acts, blending styles that range from tango and jazz to Broadway-inspired choreography and Asian-influenced performances. Acrobatic elements are woven throughout, alongside live vocal performances backed by a house trio band, creating a layered theatrical experience that extends beyond traditional cabaret.

Maggie Choo's Cabaret Show - Becoming Her will debut on May 7.
Maggie Choo's Cabaret Show - Becoming Her will debut on May 7.
Maggie Choo's Cabaret Show - Becoming Her will debut on May 7.
Maggie Choo's Live Band.
Maggie Choo's Live Band.
+1
Maggie Choo's Live Band.

Beyond the headline production, Maggie Choo’s continues to position itself as a full-night destination. Live band performances spanning jazz, pop and R&B run from early evening, followed by DJ sets into the late hours, creating a seamless flow between theatrical performance and nightlife.

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