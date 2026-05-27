A touch of Tiffany blue arrives at Lee Gardens this June

Tiffany & Co. has opened a new store at Lee Gardens in Causeway Bay, bringing together jewelry, art, design and dining in one of Hong Kong’s busiest shopping districts.

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The opening marks a new chapter for the luxury house in Hong Kong, with the new Lee Gardens store featuring Tiffany & Co.’s latest design concept. It will also welcome a Blue Box Café in mid-June 2026.

The store windows were created in collaboration with artist Mariko Kusumoto, known for her delicate textile and metal works.

Designed specially for this location, the window displays draw inspiration from a historic bamboo print collected by Louis Comfort Tiffany in the early 20th century. Kusumoto’s sculptural forms reinterpret the archival motif, blending Tiffany’s heritage with contemporary artistry.

Spanning 414 square meters, the ground floor introduces visitors to a warm and elegant retail space, with metallic accents and a soft color palette. Guests can explore diamond jewelry and signature collections including HardWear by Tiffany, Lock by Tiffany, Knot by Tiffany and T by Tiffany.

A dedicated High Jewelry space showcases some of the house’s most refined designs, while the All About Love section highlights Tiffany’s engagement rings. The ground floor also includes a private salon, where an orchid mural stretches across the room to create a more intimate setting for clients.

Another design highlight is the Schlumberger Sunflower vitrine, inspired by a historic piece by legendary Tiffany designer Jean Schlumberger. His legacy continues to shape the house’s approach to artistry and craftsmanship.

The first floor, covering 359 square meters, will house a watch salon, a curated Home & Accessories area and the new Blue Box Café.

The watch salon will present a selection of Tiffany timepieces, complemented by artworks from Gregor Hildebrandt, Shim Moon Seup, Vik Muniz and Sho Shibuya. Together, the art, architecture and collections create a more immersive retail experience.

The Blue Box Café Hong Kong will offer Tiffany & Co.’s signature dining experience with a new culinary direction developed by Michelin chef Agustin Balbi. The menu will draw on Japanese cuisine while incorporating local ingredients and preparations across breakfast, teatime and all-day dining.

At the heart of the café is an all-day menu designed to shift with the pace of the day. It begins with breakfast, moves into Tiffany Afternoon Tea, and continues with all-day dishes, while weekends will feature a more leisurely brunch experience.

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“I am truly honored to join Tiffany, the world’s premier heritage luxury brand, as Culinary Consultant for the grand opening of the Tiffany Blue Box Café in Hong Kong this June,” Balbi said.

“This occasion allows me to share a more relaxed, personal style of my cooking with Hong Kong’s guests. For the opening, I have specially crafted a menu alongside the team — one that elevates the classic café experience with a touch of luxury, much like the jewelry brand itself. I cannot wait to welcome everyone to discover it for themselves.”

The café will feature a bar and private dining room, with artworks integrated into the space, including a wall installation by artist Molly Hatch.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

