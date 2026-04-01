The beautiful game comes to town: FIFA Museum lands in Causeway Bay

This May, football will take center stage in Hong Kong—not on the pitch, but in the heart of the city—as the FIFA Museum brings its global story to life through a special exhibition set to open at Times Square Hong Kong.

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Launching on May 28, the six-month showcase marks the FIFA Museum’s debut in the city, offering visitors a rare chance to step into the history, culture, and emotion of the world’s most beloved sport. Presented in collaboration with Asia Partners, the exhibition arrives at a fitting moment, building anticipation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Inside, the experience unfolds as an immersive journey through football’s defining moments. Original artifacts, iconic trophies, multimedia installations, and carefully curated stories come together to celebrate both the men’s and women’s World Cups, capturing the highs, heartbreaks, and triumphs that have shaped the game across generations.

At the center of it all is “The Rainbow,” one of the FIFA Museum’s most recognizable installations—a sweeping display of jerseys from all 211 FIFA Member Associations. It stands not only as a visual spectacle, but as a reminder of football’s universal language, connecting people across borders and cultures.

Elsewhere, a purpose-built cinema space will screen short films such as The Final and The Path of Champions, inviting visitors to relive the drama and emotion of the sport on the big screen. The exhibition will also look closer to home, weaving in stories and objects linked to football in Asia and Hong Kong, grounding the global narrative in local context.

Marco Fazzone, Managing Director of the FIFA Museum, said the exhibition reflects a broader mission to bring football’s heritage to audiences around the world.

“We are excited to present ‘FIFA Museum Hong Kong’ and to bring the rich heritage and culture of the global game to audiences in this wonderful city. This special exhibition represents another important step in our mission to share the magic of football with everyone around the world.

“By presenting original objects and their stories from our official FIFA Museum collection, we look forward to offering visitors in Hong Kong a fantastic chance to experience football’s fascinating history, unforgettable moments and iconic teams and players that have shaped the game.”

Filipe Gonçalves, Chairman of Asia Partners, said the exhibition aims to reach beyond traditional football fans.

“The exhibition will offer local football fans, cultural enthusiasts, kids and families, as well as tourists in Hong Kong and across the region, a unique opportunity to experience the rich heritage and global story of international football.”

Tickets will go on sale from 6pm on April 16 via Arena-Tix, with standard admission priced at HK$180 and concessionary tickets at HK$140. A limited number of VIP experiences will also be available, offering guided tours and exclusive souvenirs.

For a city where football often lives in late-night broadcasts and neighborhood pitches, the arrival of the FIFA Museum offers something different—a chance to walk through the story of the game itself, and perhaps see it anew.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

