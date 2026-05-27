CHIIKAWA fans, take note: August exhibition brings art, rides and exclusive merch

Following the popularity of last year’s “CHIIKAWA DAYS” exhibition, a new large-scale CHIIKAWA showcase will return to Tsim Sha Tsui this summer, bringing original artworks, themed installations - including the global debut of the CHIIKAWA-Go-Round Installation, and exclusive merchandise to K11 MUSEA and the waterfront.

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“CHIIKAWA ARTIVERSE” will run from August 1 to September 6, featuring four themed zones that explore the expanding world of CHIIKAWA. The exhibition will also present more than 130 original illustrations and character design works by illustrator Nagano for the first time.

The four zones are the Original Drawing Universe, Interactive Music Universe, Installation Art Universe, and Kinetic Art Universe.

One of the main highlights is the global debut of the CHIIKAWA-Go-Round Installation, a giant outdoor merry-go-round inspired by the CHIIKAWA world. The installation will feature 16 seats, allowing selected participants to ride and experience the characters’ whimsical universe up close.

The exhibition will also feature a series of sculptures, including the first appearance of fluffy-style Chiikawa, Hachiware and Usagi figures, an oversized Anoko sculpture, as well as the overseas debut of a giant Siren sculpture and movie-edition characters.

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Exclusive merchandise and cheering fan giveaway

A new range of exhibition-exclusive merchandise will be launched on August 1, available only to ticket holders. Highlights include the new CHIIKAWA Merry-Go-Round series specially created by Nagano for the exhibition, character plush charms featuring Chiikawa, Hachiware and Usagi, a music box, a table lamp, and themed display sets with collectible cards and storage pouches.

Ahead of the exhibition, organizers will also stage a summer giveaway on June 6 and June 11 in Tsim Sha Tsui and Kai Tak, offering limited free “CHIIKAWA CHEERING FAN” items featuring Chiikawa, Hachiware and Usagi. The giveaway is open only to those who register for collection tickets in advance through Klook from 11am on June 2.

Ticket details and special perks

Tickets will be available on Klook, with three discounted pre-sale ticket options launching at 3 pm on June 11. A limited number of pre-sale tickets and packages will also be available through Maoyan.

General admission

Priced at HK$180, with tickets for children aged 4 to 11 at HK$150. Children aged three or below can enter for free. General admission includes one-time access to the designated viewing area for the CHIIKAWA merry-go-round installation. Visitors will also receive one random “CHIIKAWA ARTIVERSE” AR magnet badge, which can be scanned by phone to reveal an AR artwork.

Premium set

Priced at HK$420, the premium set includes a Pencil-Shaped Interactive Gadget for use across different exhibition zones, one random character crossbody bag, and one of eight “CHIIKAWA ARTIVERSE” AR magnet badges with a palette tray.

Merry-Go-Round Ticket + Premium Set

Priced at HK$550, this limited package includes all premium set perks, one ride on the CHIIKAWA Merry-Go-Round, one random commemorative card from the CHIIKAWA Merry-Go-Round series, and priority access to the dedicated express lane at the souvenir shop.

A limited number of regular-priced tickets may also be released on Klook during the exhibition period, except from August 1 to 5, subject to on-site arrangements. Regular prices are HK$170 for children aged 4 to 11, HK$200 for visitors aged 12 or above, HK$450 for the premium set, and HK$590 for the Merry-Go-Round Ticket + Premium Set.

CHIIKAWA ARTIVERSE

Date: August 1 to September 6

Location: K11 MUSEA and the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront

Ticketing: Klook and Maoyan

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

