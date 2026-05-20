A century of waterproof excellence: Rolex unveils exclusive anniversary Oyster model and landmark exhibition

Rolex is marking a major milestone in 2026: the 100th anniversary of its iconic Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. Over the past century, the Oyster has become synonymous with innovation, technical prowess, and human achievement. What began as a single breakthrough model has blossomed into a celebrated family of watches.

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To commemorate the centenary, Rolex has unveiled a special ‘anniversary’ edition of the Oyster Perpetual—the quintessential watch.

The centerpiece of the celebration, Oyster Perpetual 41, is presented in a striking yellow Rolesor version. The model features a bezel and winding crown crafted from yellow gold, paired with a robust Oystersteel case and bracelet—a nod to the gold accents found on early Oyster watches.

Special anniversary details included the number “100” stamping on the winding crown, while the dial replaces the traditional “Swiss Made” inscription at 6 o’clock with a bold “100 years.” The slate-colored dial also features the Rolex name and minute track squares in the brand’s signature green, adding a contemporary flair to classic design.

The anniversary model debuts alongside Rolex’s enhanced Superlative Chronometer certification, introduced in 2026—a testament to the brand’s ongoing commitment to precision and excellence.

In tandem with the 100th anniversary of the Oyster, Rolex is hosting a landmark "Oyster Story" exhibition at Shanghai’s West Bund Dome from June 10 to 28. The immersive event traces the Oyster’s remarkable journey, revealing how Rolex’s pioneering vision forever changed the landscape of watchmaking.

Visitors can explore rare collector pieces, historic and contemporary watches, stories of iconic wearers, technical innovations, and interactive installations—all designed to showcase the enduring legacy of the Oyster in a new light.