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LEISURE

Step into a Parisian escape

LEISURE
3 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Amid the glass and steel of Kai Tak’s newest retail developments, a quieter, more poetic space has taken shape—one that invites visitors to slow down, linger, and perhaps imagine themselves strolling through a Parisian garden.

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At The Twins in Kai Tak, the concept mall SNDO has partnered with agnès b. to present “Balade dans le Jardin”, French for “A Walk in the Garden”, a month-long installation running through May.

Inspired by the spirit of French May Arts Festival, the collaboration transforms the mall’s atrium into a floral landscape shaped by over a thousand blooms and plants sourced from around the world.

Stepping into the space, visitors are greeted by a scene that feels distinctly European: a classical fountain framed by layers of flowers, a vintage green florist stand, a Parisian-style café corner, and a white flower cart filled with seasonal arrangements. Nearby, the familiar silhouette of a Colonne Morris advertising pillar and softly lit street lamps complete the illusion of a city far away.

The installation draws from the idea of Agnès’s “secret garden,” blending fashion, fragrance, floristry, and dining into a multisensory experience. Wooden picnic tables and Parisian benches are scattered throughout, offering a place to sit and take in the surroundings—an intentional pause within the pace of the city.

Beyond the visual setting, the collaboration extends into scent and taste. Two fragrance lines, Le Parfum and L’Eau, are introduced alongside a limited-edition gift, while agnès b. CAFÉ offers a themed menu inspired by floral notes and French café culture.

Among the highlights is the “Nuage de Lavande,” a lavender-infused coffee created by Taiwanese barista champion Van Lin Dong-yuan, as well as the “La belle fleur,” a rose-shaped dessert combining Bonne Maman’s peach jam, osmanthus honey mousse, hojicha sponge, and almond base. The offerings are designed not only to be tasted, but to evoke a sense of art de vivre—where everyday moments are elevated through detail and care.

agnès b. CAFÉ is offering a themed menu inspired by floral notes and French café culture.
La belle fleur, a rose-shaped dessert combining Bonne Maman’s peach jam, osmanthus honey mousse, hojicha sponge, and almond base.
Nuage de Lavande, a lavender-infused coffee created by Taiwanese barista champion Van Lin Dong-yuan.
The dessert also comes in whole cake sizes.

Weekends bring a more interactive dimension to the experience. A series of workshops invites visitors to explore different aspects of French-inspired living, from floral arrangement and scented crafts to pet accessories and coffee appreciation. These small, hands-on sessions add a personal layer to the broader installation, turning observation into participation.

SNDO x agnès b. Balade dans le Jardin
Date: Now until May 31
Time: 10am – 10pm
Venue: G/F Atrium, SNDO, Phase 2, The Twins, Kai Tak

Weekend Workshop Schedule
May 9 (Sat) | 3pm – 4pm — Mother’s Day Floral Workshop
May 10 (Sun) | 3pm – 4pm — Floral Tea & Bath Salt Workshop
May 16 (Sat) | 3pm – 4pm — French Floral Box Design
May 17 (Sun) | 3pm – 4pm — Pet Floral Collar Workshop
May 24 (Sun) | 3pm – 4pm — Botanical Scented Candle Workshop
May 31 (Sun) | 3pm – 4pm — Coffee Appreciation & Special Brew Workshop (with Van Lin Dong-yuan)

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

 

 

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