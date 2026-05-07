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LEISURE

Agnes Chan shares tips for cultivating lifelong reading habits at Hong Kong Reading+

LEISURE
1 hour ago
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The 9-day reading promotion event, 2026 Hong Kong Reading+, concluded with a big success last week. As a three-time reading ambassador, singer Agnes Chan Miling shared her insights on fostering reading habits in an interview with Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard.

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The event’s theme conveys that reading at different stages of life brings unique insights. It aims to help citizens find personal spiritual solace and inner strength for growth through reading.

Chan noted Hong Kong’s growing enthusiasm for reading in recent years, with schools, writers and publishers uniting to promote reading as a vital way to preserve culture and nurture the younger generation.

Pointing out fast-paced lifestyles and smartphone distractions as major barriers to reading in Hong Kong, Chan offered practical tips for parents: set up a dedicated reading corner at home, take children to public libraries regularly, and use library cards to cultivate kids’ sense of responsibility and pride.

She praised the event’s mall venue for bringing books to the public during their daily leisure time, adding that the half-hour group reading sessions build a relaxed literary vibe and make reading a natural part of life.

“Public spaces like shopping malls are often bustling with people window-shopping or browsing. Hosting reading activities in these venues allow the public to encounter books during their leisure time, helping them find their own spiritual sanctuary,” she said.

“In a city like Hong Kong, where entertainment options are endless, people sometimes yearn to escape the noise and rediscover themselves. Stumbling upon a captivating book while out shopping can be the very spark that ignites a passion for reading—an experience that is equally meaningful for both children and adults.”

Sharing her family experience, Chan said reading has bonded her family, with regular book discussions bridging gaps between family members.

To tackle the common excuse of having “no time to read”, she suggested utilizing fragmented time during commutes for e-reading and reading a few pages daily, encouraging the public to embrace reading little by little as a lifelong habit.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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