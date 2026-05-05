High-octane Sportainment hub XVENTURE to launch in Hong Kong with city's steepest slide

+ 2

A new, high-octane indoor adventure sanctuary is set to make its debut in Hong Kong on May 15, promising a heart-pounding experience that merges physical challenges with cutting-edge technology. Following a successful launch in Thailand, XVENTURE will open its nearly 20,000-square-foot facility in Kornhill Plaza, bringing a new concept of "sportainment" to the city.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A new breed of adventure

XVENTURE is more than just a fitness center or a playground; it offers a dynamic fusion of sport and entertainment across nine distinct themed zones that feature a total of 26 thrilling challenges. Designed to push the limits of strength, agility, and courage, the park boasts several record-breaking attractions.

Among the highlights is the Slide Park, which claims the title of Hong Kong’s steepest slide, plunging from a height of eight meters. Challengers can slide down on inflatable rings or face-first on a specialized mat for an electrifying rush.

Another standout is the Rope Course, which, at three meters high, is the city’s tallest. It tests both physical strength and mental fortitude as participants navigate floating beams and unstable pivot points high above the ground.

Unleashing your inner ninja

For those seeking to test their speed and power, the Ninja Course offers an elevated gauntlet of gravity-defying obstacles.

The entire 16-meter aerial circuit must be completed without touching the ground, demanding absolute balance and unwavering concentration.

The Climb Zone reimagines traditional climbing, offering color-coded routes and mechanical obstacles that challenge strategy as much as strength.

Other zones are designed for interactive fun and friendly competition. The Jump Arena invites visitors to defy gravity with activities like trampoline slam dunks and dodgeball.

The Challenger Arena and a ground-level Zip Line offer more opportunities for adrenaline-fueled fun, while the Interactive Play area merges sports with technology, featuring games like digital football and the popular "Floor is Lava" challenge. For those with a need for speed, a Go-Kart track allows participants to drift and race through every turn.

Early access and special offers

To celebrate its grand opening, XVENTURE is hosting a special "Be The First for NEXT LEVEL" event for university students. From now until May 10, the first 100 eligible students who follow the brand's Instagram account and complete a personal analysis will win two free tickets to a preview session on May 15.

For the general public, a 10 percent early-bird discount on single-entry tickets is available on Klook from April 28 to May 14, offering a chance to be among the first to experience this all-new indoor adventure sanctuary. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.