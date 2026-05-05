logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
LEISURE

High-octane Sportainment hub XVENTURE to launch in Hong Kong with city's steepest slide

LEISURE
1 hour ago

by

Prashan Limbu

logo
logo
logo
+2

A new, high-octane indoor adventure sanctuary is set to make its debut in Hong Kong on May 15, promising a heart-pounding experience that merges physical challenges with cutting-edge technology. Following a successful launch in Thailand, XVENTURE will open its nearly 20,000-square-foot facility in Kornhill Plaza, bringing a new concept of "sportainment" to the city.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A new breed of adventure

XVENTURE is more than just a fitness center or a playground; it offers a dynamic fusion of sport and entertainment across nine distinct themed zones that feature a total of 26 thrilling challenges. Designed to push the limits of strength, agility, and courage, the park boasts several record-breaking attractions.

Among the highlights is the Slide Park, which claims the title of Hong Kong’s steepest slide, plunging from a height of eight meters. Challengers can slide down on inflatable rings or face-first on a specialized mat for an electrifying rush.

Another standout is the Rope Course, which, at three meters high, is the city’s tallest. It tests both physical strength and mental fortitude as participants navigate floating beams and unstable pivot points high above the ground.

Unleashing your inner ninja

For those seeking to test their speed and power, the Ninja Course offers an elevated gauntlet of gravity-defying obstacles.

The entire 16-meter aerial circuit must be completed without touching the ground, demanding absolute balance and unwavering concentration.

The Climb Zone reimagines traditional climbing, offering color-coded routes and mechanical obstacles that challenge strategy as much as strength.

Other zones are designed for interactive fun and friendly competition. The Jump Arena invites visitors to defy gravity with activities like trampoline slam dunks and dodgeball.

The Challenger Arena and a ground-level Zip Line offer more opportunities for adrenaline-fueled fun, while the Interactive Play area merges sports with technology, featuring games like digital football and the popular "Floor is Lava" challenge. For those with a need for speed, a Go-Kart track allows participants to drift and race through every turn.

Early access and special offers

To celebrate its grand opening, XVENTURE is hosting a special "Be The First for NEXT LEVEL" event for university students. From now until May 10, the first 100 eligible students who follow the brand's Instagram account and complete a personal analysis will win two free tickets to a preview session on May 15.

For the general public, a 10 percent early-bird discount on single-entry tickets is available on Klook from April 28 to May 14, offering a chance to be among the first to experience this all-new indoor adventure sanctuary. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

+3

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Step into a Parisian escape
LEISURE
04-05-2026 17:00 HKT
2026 Rolex new watches steal spotlight as three models emerge as standouts
LEISURE
30-04-2026 15:25 HKT
Maggie Choo’s returns with bold new cabaret ‘Becoming Her’
LEISURE
22-04-2026 09:00 HKT
The beautiful game comes to town: FIFA Museum lands in Causeway Bay
LEISURE
01-04-2026 13:49 HKT
Duffy and Friends Play Days returns to HK Disneyland with new sailor costumes, ballet show and exclusive offers 
LEISURE
19-03-2026 17:56 HKT
Hong Kong Flower Show blooms tomorrow at Victoria Park
LEISURE
19-03-2026 13:34 HKT
From Blackpink lights to global crusine: a guide to Macau’s spring event calendar
LEISURE
17-03-2026 21:40 HKT
logo
'Hundred-Thousand-Ten-Thousand Project' breathes new life into Sunwen West Road
LEISURE
16-03-2026 08:02 HKT
Aboard the Silver Moon: culinary adventures and luxury travel return to HK
LEISURE
15-03-2026 13:29 HKT
Hong Kong ranks 15th in 2026 world’s best cities list, Shanghai second
LEISURE
12-03-2026 16:30 HKT
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.