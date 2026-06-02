Hong Kong Summer Fun to kick off with upgraded Dragon Boat Festival

Hong Kong will roll out a new summer events campaign to attract visitors during the peak travel season, with the city’s flagship international dragon boat races marking their 50th anniversary through an expanded waterfront festival and a series of cultural activities.

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The Hong Kong Tourism Board announced the launch of “Hong Kong Summer Fun,” which will bring together major events, festive programs and consumer offers across the city.

The campaign will be headlined by the 2026 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, which will take place from June 27 to 28 at the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade. The event marks the 50th anniversary of the races, which have been held since 1976 and are regarded as one of Hong Kong’s signature summer traditions.

This year’s celebration will be upgraded into the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival, with the waterfront program extended to 13 days for the first time, running from June 19 to July 1.

The festival will cover the period from the Tuen Ng Festival to the July 1 holiday, featuring racing, food, drinks, music, cultural performances and photo spots along the harborfront.

The races will feature more than 220 teams from 16 countries and regions competing in 21 races. Arnold Chung Chi-lok, chairman of the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, said two special races will be added to celebrate the golden anniversary.

They include the 50th Anniversary Fishermen Invitational Cup, which will invite six local fishermen teams from areas including Aberdeen and Chai Wan to race on traditional dragon boats. A new 50th Anniversary Championship will also bring together champions from nine major race categories to compete for the title of “Ultimate Dragon Boat Champion.”

Alongside the races, the Avenue of Stars will host a Dragon Boat Food Lane and Beer Garden, while the Beer Garden stage will feature intangible cultural heritage performances including Wing Chun, diabolo, ruan and guzheng. Live music performances will also be staged in the evening.

The waterfront will also feature a 22-meter traditional wooden dragon boat, a giant Coca-Cola bottle and dragon boat-themed photo spots.

Andrew Yeung, the HKTB’s general manager of event and product development, said the board hopes to offer locals and visitors a new Tuen Ng Festival experience.

For the first time, the dragon boat festival will include a series of intangible cultural heritage workshops, where participants can try activities such as fishing net weaving, sugar blowing and making alkaline rice dumplings.

Visitors will also be able to experience dragon boat racing through virtual reality, using new technology to engage with the traditional festival.

Yeung said Hong Kong Summer Fun will connect a wide range of summer programs covering culture, entertainment, sports and music, including Hong Kong ICH Month, the Chinese Culture Festival, the Hong Kong Football Festival, the Football Summit, the Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong, the Fencing World Championships 2026 Hong Kong, China, the FIDE World Team Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, and Hong Kong Reunification Raceday.

HKTB chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok said the campaign aims to connect major events and attract more visitors to Hong Kong. He said offers covering dining, entertainment, accommodation and transport will encourage tourists to spend more in the city and allow more sectors to benefit.

