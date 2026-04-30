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LEISURE

2026 Rolex new watches steal spotlight as three models emerge as standouts

LEISURE
29 mins ago
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Rolex’s latest releases at Watches and Wonders have drawn strong interest from collectors and investors, with three standout models emerging as potential value drivers in a gradually stabilizing luxury watch market, according to watch collector and former luxury watch retail executive Noel Wong Ying-fei.

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Oyster Perpetual 41

At the center of attention is the Oyster Perpetual 41, a centenary edition marking 100 years since the introduction of Rolex’s Oyster case. The watch features subtle commemorative details, including a “100” engraving on the crown and “100 Years” replacing “Swiss Made” at six o’clock, along with green dial accents. Wong noted that the anniversary significance, combined with expected limited initial allocation, could support early price premiums.

Retail prices start at HK$78,000 for the 41mm model, with smaller sizes beginning at HK$62,400.

Oyster Perpetual 36

The Oyster Perpetual 36 takes a more expressive direction, reviving a multicolored lacquer dial inspired by rare late-1970s “color dial” designs. The intricate manufacturing process involves multiple layers of precision printing across ten colors, underscoring Rolex’s emphasis on craftsmanship.

Wong suggested that the bold aesthetic and versatile sizing could broaden its appeal, particularly among younger collectors. He added that strong demand may push early secondary-market prices to more than double retail levels. Prices range from HK$50,800 to HK$57,000 depending on size.

Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona

Rounding out the trio is the Cosmograph Daytona, which introduces several firsts for the line, including a white enamel dial and a sapphire exhibition caseback. The updated Cerachrom ceramic bezel now features a platinum-coated tachymeter scale, allowing a clearer view of the movement through the transparent caseback.

Long regarded as one of Rolex’s most sought-after models, the Daytona is expected to remain tightly allocated, a structural constraint that has historically supported strong secondary-market demand.

Wong said the Rolex market has entered a more stable phase following the speculative surge of the pandemic era, when prices peaked in 2022 before correcting. The Rolex index has since rebounded to around US$29,500.

Despite cooling speculation, Rolex watches continue to command strong liquidity among collectors, with demand for rare and discontinued references quietly supporting the upper end of the market.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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