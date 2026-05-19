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LEISURE

Sail to the magic: New Duffy-themed Central-Disney ferry route begins service

LEISURE
35 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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A new fast ferry route connecting Central Pier and Disneyland Pier has been launched, offering visitors a scenic way to reach the theme park in about 30 minutes.

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Sun Ferry said the service, the first themed fast ferry route of its kind in Hong Kong, will operate from now until the end of next month, with one round trip in the morning and one in the evening each day.

Ferries departing from Central Pier No. 6 will leave at 10am and 7.45pm, while services from Disneyland Pier will depart at 11.30am and 9.30pm.

A one-way ticket costs HK$100 on weekdays and HK$120 on weekends and public holidays. Hong Kong Disneyland Magic Access members and Disneyland employees can enjoy a 15 percent discount.

The route features a Duffy and Friends theme, with large plush figures of the characters, as well as Mickey Mouse, placed around the vessel to create a cheerful atmosphere for passengers.

The ferry will pass a number of landmarks along Victoria Harbour, allowing visitors to enjoy Hong Kong’s day and night views during the journey.

The company has also launched several package offers priced from HK$279 to HK$1,080, with some bundles including a one-day standard admission ticket to Hong Kong Disneyland.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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