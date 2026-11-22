Chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, said that the AI ​​industry will likely face a severe funding shortage next year, in a social media reply in response to François Chollet, founder of the Keras deep-learning library.

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In a post, Chollet shared that the recent price drop in AI infrastructure development presents an extremely rare buying opportunity, for those believing that computing power demand has not yet peaked. He pointed out that GPU spot prices continue to rise, and securing production capacity remains difficult. High-bandwidth memory and dynamic random-access memory production capacity is essentially sold out, with scheduling extending to 2029; meanwhile chip and memory supply is expected to remain tight, continuing into the 2030s and beyond.

He further noted that the pace of AI research shows no signs of slowing down, adding that profit margins can reach 70 percent to 85 percent in AI inference.

Yet, in response, Musk stated that it is extremely difficult for firms to maintain a stable operation of the massive computing resources online; adding that the AI ​​industry will likely face a severe funding shortage in the coming year, ranging from paying for computing equipment to ensuring stable operation and generating revenue. He highlighted that delays will add hundreds of billions of dollars to the working capital requirement alone.