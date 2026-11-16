logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Galaxy Corporation eyes global expansion with China-Korea robot partnership

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Star Plus Legend founder, executive director and chairman Ma Xinting (left) and Galaxy Corporation chief executive Choi Yong-ho (right)
Star Plus Legend founder, executive director and chairman Ma Xinting (left) and Galaxy Corporation chief executive Choi Yong-ho (right)

South Korean entertainment company Galaxy Corporation, the agency of K-pop star G-DRAGON, is expanding its global Physical AI entertainment business through a partnership with Hong Kong-listed Star Plus Legend (6683).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Hong Kong on Monday (Nov 16), with plans to jointly develop robot parks, global robot tours, AI trendy toys and companion robots for Chinese, Korean and international markets.

The signing ceremony, held at HEXA in Harbour City, featured human models and humanoid robots walking the runway, alongside robots performing to music by K-pop group BIGBANG. The performance was staged by Galaxy, Star Plus Legend and Chinese robotics firm Unitree Robotics, highlighting the combination of Chinese robotics hardware and Korean entertainment content.

Galaxy founder and chief executive Choi Yong-ho described the Chinese market as crucial to the company's global strategy, with Hong Kong serving as a gateway to mainland China.

He said Galaxy had established entities in both Hong Kong and mainland China, and hoped businesses from the three markets could collaborate to explore international opportunities.

Galaxy is also exploring new intellectual property collaborations with Star Plus Legend, including animal companion robots modelled on celebrities' pets.

Choi said the company was considering commercializing robots inspired by the distinctive characteristics of celebrities' animal companions, building on Star Plus Legend's experience in developing celebrity IP.

Galaxy is also expanding its interactive robot entertainment business. Its Galaxy Robot Park in Seoul, covering around 16,500 square meters, offers family activities including K-pop performances, robot dance lessons, sports and robot-made food.

Choi said the park had attracted tens of thousands of visitors, while the company aims to bring the concept to more than 100 countries.

Addressing concerns that robots could replace humans, Choi said Galaxy believed in coexistence rather than replacement, adding that robots should have warmth and that relationships between humans and robots would become closer.

"We don't want robots to be just machines. In the future, the relationship between humans and robots will become closer," he said.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A logo of Baidu is seen at the company's headquarters in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 18, 2020. REUTERS
Baidu third-quarter revenue slips 1 percent, meets market estimates
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at Dreamforce 2026 summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 15, 2026. REUTERS
Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies, FT reports
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
A Cerebras Systems CS-4 server rack, which includes three dinner-plate-sized chips and advanced networking hardware, is displayed at a San Francisco event venue, California, U.S., August 17, 2026. REUTERS
Cerebras shares surge as surprise profit, forecast raise ease AI spending worries
INNOVATION
13-11-2026 22:44 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS
Nvidia fallout throws spotlight on Southeast Asia's AI boom
INNOVATION
13-11-2026 21:15 HKT
SMIC says AI chip supply chain will remain tight through 2027
INNOVATION
13-11-2026 10:40 HKT
Laurinda Ho invests in WASP HK as group acquires EV charging network for $20m
INNOVATION
11-11-2026 17:50 HKT
Li Ka Shing Foundation donates histotripsy systems for liver cancer treatment. Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital
Li Ka-shing funds Asia-first histotripsy trials for kidney tumors in HK
INNOVATION
11-11-2026 15:25 HKT
A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
PLA-linked Chinese university bought Nvidia H200 chips despite US blacklist, records show
INNOVATION
11-11-2026 14:25 HKT
CoreWeave logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS
CoreWeave targets 2028 profitability as AI demand surges
INNOVATION
11-11-2026 11:15 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
14-11-2026 21:50 HKT
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Two major Nvidia shareholders push board to keep Jensen Huang's return on table
FINANCE
15-11-2026 17:59 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.