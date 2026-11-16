Galaxy Corporation eyes global expansion with China-Korea robot partnership

South Korean entertainment company Galaxy Corporation, the agency of K-pop star G-DRAGON, is expanding its global Physical AI entertainment business through a partnership with Hong Kong-listed Star Plus Legend (6683).

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The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Hong Kong on Monday (Nov 16), with plans to jointly develop robot parks, global robot tours, AI trendy toys and companion robots for Chinese, Korean and international markets.

The signing ceremony, held at HEXA in Harbour City, featured human models and humanoid robots walking the runway, alongside robots performing to music by K-pop group BIGBANG. The performance was staged by Galaxy, Star Plus Legend and Chinese robotics firm Unitree Robotics, highlighting the combination of Chinese robotics hardware and Korean entertainment content.

Galaxy founder and chief executive Choi Yong-ho described the Chinese market as crucial to the company's global strategy, with Hong Kong serving as a gateway to mainland China.

He said Galaxy had established entities in both Hong Kong and mainland China, and hoped businesses from the three markets could collaborate to explore international opportunities.

Galaxy is also exploring new intellectual property collaborations with Star Plus Legend, including animal companion robots modelled on celebrities' pets.

Choi said the company was considering commercializing robots inspired by the distinctive characteristics of celebrities' animal companions, building on Star Plus Legend's experience in developing celebrity IP.

Galaxy is also expanding its interactive robot entertainment business. Its Galaxy Robot Park in Seoul, covering around 16,500 square meters, offers family activities including K-pop performances, robot dance lessons, sports and robot-made food.

Choi said the park had attracted tens of thousands of visitors, while the company aims to bring the concept to more than 100 countries.

Addressing concerns that robots could replace humans, Choi said Galaxy believed in coexistence rather than replacement, adding that robots should have warmth and that relationships between humans and robots would become closer.

"We don't want robots to be just machines. In the future, the relationship between humans and robots will become closer," he said.