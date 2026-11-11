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INNOVATION

Laurinda Ho invests in WASP HK as group acquires EV charging network for $20m

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong socialite and actress Laurinda Ho Chiu-lin, daughter of late casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, has invested in local smart mobility group WASP HK, which also acquired electric vehicle charging network Asgard EV for HK$20 million.

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WASP HK operates smart parking platform Parking Bees and car-sharing service GoSwap. The acquisition will expand its business into EV charging, adding a third core service to its existing operations.

The group plans to integrate the operational and technology teams of both businesses and use data sharing to coordinate parking resources, vehicle allocation and charging facilities.

The investment proceeds will mainly be used to expand the charging network, develop energy management systems, improve fast-charging technology and support Asgard EV's branding and market expansion, according to the group.

Ho, who has joined WASP HK as a strategic investor, said she was optimistic about Hong Kong's new energy sector and growing demand for EV infrastructure.

"This is not just about smart parking, car-sharing or charging stations, but an urban infrastructure platform that can expand both horizontally and vertically," she said in a statement provided by the group.

GoSwap has more than 80,000 local users, while Parking Bees operates more than 30 car parks in commercial and industrial areas across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories, according to WASP HK.

The acquisition will add around 11 EV charging stations to the group's network.

Asgard EV operates charging stations mainly in commercial buildings, residential developments and car parks. Its services include one hour of free parking during charging sessions, dedicated charging lanes and a plug-and-charge service.

The company also showcased its AI-powered commercial charging product, Asgard Mini Charge, at VivaTech in Paris. Developed by a Hong Kong team, the product is equipped with an Nvidia AI chip and features design input from an Italian designer who has previously worked with CASETiFY.

The product is expected to enter mass production in phases from 2027.

WASP HK plans to expand into Macau and other Greater Bay Area markets, while exploring opportunities overseas. Further details of its expansion plans and implementation timelines will be announced later.

+7

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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