logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US economic growth accelerates in third quarter, up 3.4pc

FINANCE
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The US flag flutters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2026. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
The US flag flutters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2026. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)

The US economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter as resilient consumer spending and AI-driven business investment more than offset the impact of higher oil prices stemming from the conflict in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.4 percent annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its advance estimate of third-quarter GDP on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP advancing at a 3.2 percent pace.

Estimates ranged from a 1.0 percent growth rate to a 4.2 percent pace.

The strength in growth is in stark contrast to households' downbeat assessment of the economy, reflected in President Donald Trump's record-low approval ratings and a sharp deterioration in consumer sentiment. The report was published less than a week before Tuesday's midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress.

The economy is expanding at a pace that is well above what some Federal Reserve officials regard as the non-inflationary growth rate of around 2 percent. The US central bank on Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate in the 3.75 percent–4.00 percent range while acknowledging that inflation "remains elevated."

Economists expected the Fed to raise rates in December. Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh told reporters "economic activity is expanding at a strong pace," noting that "while uncertainty remains, owing in part to geopolitical developments, domestic spending has been resilient."

Given the increasing dominance of AI-related spending, some economists said the strong GDP growth was probably not a true picture of the economy. Investors are increasingly focusing on the rising costs of long-term AI projects in which the payoff is uncertain. Tech firms have borrowed huge sums over the past year for AI spending, a potential downside risk to equipment spending. Still, economists did expect this pillar of support to weaken, though a pullback in spending was likely.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, increased at a 3.8 percent pace in the July–September quarter after growing at a 3.8 percent rate in the second quarter. Historically low layoffs and moderate hiring are helping to underpin spending, though wage gains have at times lagged inflation.

But households also have been saving less and dipping into their nest eggs to fund spending. With average gasoline prices still above US$4 (HK$31.2) a gallon as the US-Israeli war with Iran drags on, economists anticipated a slowdown in consumer spending.

Reuters

USGDPeconomyAIconsumer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Shoppers crowd a supermarket to buy food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 22, 2022. REUTERS
US inflation heats up in September; consumer spending rises
FINANCE
26 mins ago
Iran displayed this Iveco T-Way truck during its Army Day parade in April 2025, which aired on state media. The military has imported hundreds of Iveco trucks in recent years. Reuters
Iran's hidden web of military agencies is slipping hardware past the US blockade
WORLD
51 mins ago
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft to raise US$25 billion in US bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
53 mins ago
Protestors hold up 'Stop data centers' signs, on the day of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the General Motors Proving Ground, in Milford, Michigan, U.S. July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo
AI data center boom faces backlash at US ballot box
WORLD
3 hours ago
From right: Asheley Jones; the Consul-General of Australia to Hong Kong and Macao, Gareth Williams; Paul Chan at the CPA Congress 2026 on Thursday. ISD
Hong Kong woos Aussie firms for dual listings in its ‘Finance+’ era: Paul Chan
FINANCE
4 hours ago
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
Samsung sees AI chip shortage worsening, keeps investors in suspense on returns
FINANCE
6 hours ago
An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Cash is king as investors draw new battle lines in AI spending boom
WORLD
10 hours ago
Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP Flavio Bolsonaro steps off a plane after arriving at Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami, Florida on October 28, 2026.
Bolsonaro claims he is Brazil's true leader after fleeing to US
WORLD
11 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as SK Hynix lifts chips; Fed in focus
FINANCE
23 hours ago
A girl checks social media posts on her phone in Athens, Greece, April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki/File Photo
What's the latest in US trials over claims social media is hurting children?
WORLD
28-10-2026 21:05 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.