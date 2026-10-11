Chinese Apple supplier Luxshare sees little negative impact from US patent infringement probe

Chinese Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry (2475) said it expected little negative impact from a newly launched US patent infringement investigation, and the company was actively working to respond and protect shareholder interests.

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Below are the details based on Luxshare's exchange filing published late on Saturday.

Luxshare said the US International Trade Commission (ITC) on October 9 launched a Section 337 investigation into the company and its subsidiary Dongguan Luxshare Technology over patent infringement claims brought by US company Vicor Corp.

The probe, which is still in its preliminary stage, is focused on vertical power delivery systems, related components and computing systems containing them, and the ITC has not made any substantive findings, the Chinese company said.

Luxshare said the affected products used in power modules and power supply solutions for data centres have not entered mass production, so the investigation was unlikely to have a material adverse impact on business operations or near-term results.

Luxshare said it had begun studying the patents and products involved and was organising technical, legal and business teams to prepare a response.

Luxshare said it would strengthen cooperation with clients and supply chain partners, and actively protect the interests of the company and shareholders.

Reuters