Ant Group's Lingguang AI to fully release new version within this month

Ant Group's AI Lingguang has reportedly started a small-scale beta test of a new version recently with a planned full release within this month, aiming to compete with Meta’s Muse launched last month.

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It was reported that preparations began six months ago, involving multiple version iterations. This marks Lingguang's transformation from an AI assistant to an AI-native personal intelligent agent with long-term memory and the ability to proactively drive tasks.

The new version can also utilize Skill and MCP to send messages on DingTalk and control smart home devices.

It was reported that Lingguang 2.0's beta test cases focus on long-term, variable-heavy scenarios that are difficult for ordinary people to monitor, such as helping office workers track market fluctuations, helping parents manage DingTalk check-ins, and rescheduling routes during travel when flights are delayed.

