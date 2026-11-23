CK Life Sciences (0775) said on Monday that the biopharmaceutical company Dogwood Therapeutics, in which it holds an approximately 75.2 percent indirect shareholding interest, has reported positive top-line results from its Phase 2b study of Halneuron® in cancer survivors suffering from chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain.

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With no FDA-approved therapies specifically indicated for the treatment of CINP currently, Dogwood believes this study provides important clinical evidence validating the biological mechanism of Halneuron® and supports its planned Phase 3 development strategy in CINP and other neuropathic pain conditions.

The pain reduction treatment benefits Halneuron® delivered, combined with what appears to be a best-in-class chronic pain medicine tolerability profile, suggest Halneuron® could represent the first new therapeutic agent for millions of CINP patients across the globe, according to the firm.

Alan Abel Yu Ying-choi, deputy chairman and chief executive of CK Life Sciences, noted that the results reinforce the strategic rationale behind the formation of Dogwood in 2024, which brought together innovative science and experienced drug development, financing and commercialization expertise to help accelerate the development of Halneuron®.

"We are encouraged by the progress achieved and look forward to seeing Halneuron® advance to the next stage of development," Yu added.

