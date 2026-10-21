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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla?

WORLD
1 hour ago
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The silhouette of Elon Musk and Tesla logo are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The silhouette of Elon Musk and Tesla logo are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Elon Musk believes a merger between Tesla and SpaceX is a good idea, he said on Tuesday, publicly backing an idea that would create one of the most valuable companies in the world, worth about $3.5 trillion.

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While electric-vehicle maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX were once seen as largely separate businesses, the lines between them have blurred as Musk expands into artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced manufacturing, satellite communications, and computing infrastructure, including data centers on Earth and potentially in orbit.

Here's what a potential merger could mean:

WHY WOULD MUSK DO THIS?

A merger would create a single company at the center of Musk's long-term vision: an integrated technology and manufacturing empire spanning AI, energy, robotics, communications, and transportation on Earth and beyond.

"I do think there's a lot of merit to combining the companies as we are pretty much in the superintelligence singularity, and there's a lot to be gained from cooperating on developing superintelligence software, chip design, the Terafab obviously, robotics, mass-to-orbit with the Starmind constellation (of orbital data centers), connectivity," Musk said on Tuesday.

Bringing the companies together could also simplify decision-making. Many of Musk's projects already cut across multiple companies, requiring approvals from separate boards and shareholders. A combined company would give management more freedom to deploy capital, engineering talent and infrastructure where it sees the greatest opportunity.

Musk has long argued that he needs greater influence over Tesla to pursue its AI and robotics strategy. He owns nearly a fifth of Tesla and holds voting control at SpaceX. A merger could consolidate his influence.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR INVESTORS?

Tesla shareholders would gain access to SpaceX's rapidly growing Starlink broadband operation, launch services business and future space ventures. SpaceX investors would gain ownership of Tesla's vehicle, energy storage, autonomous driving and robotics businesses.

A merged company could also become one of the world's most valuable corporations, with a market value of about $3.5 trillion, combining leadership positions in automobiles, robotics, satellite communications, launch services, energy storage and AI infrastructure.

Supporters would likely argue that the combined company could allocate capital more efficiently across businesses that are increasingly interdependent.

Critics, however, argue that investors would be assuming exposure to a much broader range of technical, regulatory and execution risks, some of which have little connection to one another.

WHERE COULD SPACEX AND TESLA WORK TOGETHER?

Starlink satellites could provide communications links for Tesla's robotaxis, autonomous systems and future generations of Optimus humanoid robots. Tesla's battery and energy-storage products could help support SpaceX's growing power needs, including future data-center projects.

Musk has already announced one major Tesla-SpaceX collaboration, Terafab, a semiconductor and AI-computing project aimed at producing the advanced chips needed for Tesla's autonomous vehicles and Optimus robots, as well as SpaceX's AI and data-center ambitions. Musk hopes it can start volume production by late 2028.

Tesla's expertise in large-scale factory automation could complement SpaceX's efforts to industrialize Starship production, while SpaceX technologies have already appeared in Tesla products, most notably the planned use of rocket-derived components in the next-generation Roadster.

A merged company could also coordinate efforts to secure strategic supply chains, leveraging Tesla's scale in batteries, semiconductors and manufacturing equipment alongside SpaceX's demand for specialized metals, electronics, propulsion components and satellite hardware.

WHAT ARE THE DOWNSIDE RISKS?

The biggest challenges may be geopolitics and regulation.

SpaceX is a major contractor for the US military, intelligence agencies and NASA. Tesla, meanwhile, remains deeply tied to China through its Shanghai factory, which plays a major role in vehicle production and sales. That combination could invite heightened scrutiny from US regulators and national-security officials as well as from Beijing.

The merger would also face shareholder and governance hurdles. Investors would need to be persuaded that combining two already complex businesses creates more value than keeping them separate. Questions about conflicts of interest, voting control and capital allocation would inevitably follow.

Then there is execution risk. Starship, robotaxis, humanoid robots, AI data centers, mobile communications and orbital infrastructure are all expensive, technically challenging bets. Combining Tesla and SpaceX would not reduce those risks. It would simply place them under one roof.

Reuters

MuskSpaceXTesla

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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