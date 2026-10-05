Huawei agrees to a multi-year patent licensing deal with Qualcomm

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What's in Trump's AI deal and who has reacted?
01-10-2026 14:02 HKT
Qualcomm, Apple extend licensing agreement for chips
24-09-2026 20:12 HKT
Hope fading for new Boeing deal during US-China summit, sources say
24-09-2026 12:38 HKT
DeepSeek to use more domestic chips like Huawei for AI training
22-09-2026 17:16 HKT
Trump, Greenland, Denmark to sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff
22-09-2026 16:08 HKT
EU and Philippines reach 'substantial agreement' on free-trade deal
22-09-2026 11:03 HKT
US and Denmark reach deal on Greenland, Trump says
19-09-2026 14:40 HKT
HK braces for cooler mornings with minimum temperatures fallng to 23 degrees
04-10-2026 15:41 HKT