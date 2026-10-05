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INNOVATION

Huawei agrees to a multi-year patent licensing deal with Qualcomm

INNOVATION
2 hours ago
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The logo of Huawei is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
The logo of Huawei is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

China's Huawei Technologies said on Monday it had agreed a broad multi-year patent licence deal with Qualcomm covering artificial intelligence, 5G, computing and networking technologies.

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Here are some details:

  • The agreement includes Qualcomm's purchase of certain Huawei US patents related to computing, AI and networking, Huawei said in a statement.
  • It is Huawei's first patent licensing deal with Qualcomm that covers 5G technologies.
  • Huawei said the deal is expected to push the total value of its patent licensing agreements to more than US$6.9 billion once completed.
  • The company said its intellectual property licensing business has generated positive revenue since 2021, reflecting years of heavy investment in research and development.
  • Huawei ramped up R&D spending in recent years, as US trade restrictions since 2019 have limited its ability to buy advanced chips and crucial software.
  • Huawei made its first licensing payment to Qualcomm in 2001, while it received its first licensing income in 2011 from Motorola.
  • The Qualcomm agreement follows a licensing deal with HP Inc announced by Huawei in August.

Reuters

 

HuaweiQualcommpatentlicensingdeal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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