logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

INSIDE TRACK: Michael Chang's 400 winners a fitting reward for one of the sport's true gentlemen

HONG KONG RACING
7 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
Inside Track.
Inside Track.

Michael Chang will always deflect praise, so let's use this space to hand him the credit he is too modest to claim after he reached 400 winners in Hong Kong with a double at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Even in the moment, Chang turned the spotlight outward, paying tribute to his fellow trainers and to a city where, as he put it, "every raceday is Melbourne Cup Day." He joined the Jockey Club in 1987, long enough to know that nothing here comes easily, not even a Class 5.

His bond with the Club and the sport goes back to childhood, when he lived above the stables on Shan Kwong Road where his father Joe worked as a mafoo. The boy who watched the horses walk down the hill to trackwork at Happy Valley each morning became a jockey, then assistant to four different trainers, including David Hayes, before taking out his license in 2005-06.

It was Rich Tapestry who took him, and Hong Kong racing, somewhere it had never been. Bought from Dermot Weld as a Derby prospect, the gelding couldn't stay, so Chang and Olivier Doleuze turned him into a dirt sprinter, and in October 2014 he won the G1 Santa Anita Sprint Championship by a nose to become the first Hong Kong-trained winner in the United States.

Before he left, the Jockey Club made its position clear: Rich Tapestry, a horse with four recorded bleeding episodes, would race without Lasix. Chang could have used it, as most visiting Europeans at the Breeders' Cup did, but he never argued the point.

"The rules are the rules," he said. "The HKJC and the CEO want clean racing, no drugs.”

Three weeks after Santa Anita, a cold snap on Breeders' Cup morning had Chang fearing the worst, and the short-priced favorite trailed in last before scoping with blood in his trachea. Nobody can know what Lasix might have changed, and Chang has never offered it as an excuse. He prefers to talk about the fun he had, including meals at the Hong Kong-style diners in Arcadia near the racecourse and a month he and his team, including trackwork rider Vincent Sit Shun-keung, now a successful assistant trainer to Francis Lui Kin-wai – will never forget.

Courteous and media friendly doesn't begin to describe Chang, who can often be found with a cigar at the press table at the races, a place where he has always been welcome.

He is not alone in understanding that his job carries a responsibility beyond the winner's enclosure. On Tuesday, Zac Purton and David Hayes, the man Chang once served as an assistant, stayed for more than two hours after Ka Ying Rising's barrier trial, giving interviews to anyone who asked and signing autographs for every fan who waited.

Vincent Ho's selection as one of Hong Kong's Ten Outstanding Young Persons this week, meanwhile, is recognition that reaches far beyond racing's audience, and a reminder of the unique profile a jockey can have in this city.

Hong Kong has not always been so well served by those granted a license here, some of whom treated the privilege as an entitlement. Chang, Hayes, Purton and Ho are changing perceptions at home and abroad by carrying it with class.

Chang is too humble to say it, so we will: he has been a fine ambassador for the Jockey Club and a damn fine trainer, and 400 winners is just reward. As he said on Wednesday, "After 20 years, I'm still standing here."

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Bear Champ winning in Australia. Photo: Dan Meagher Racing
Australian double earns Bear Champ a second shot in Hong Kong
HONG KONG RACING
20-07-2026 21:20 HKT
Nichola Yuen celebrates her first Happy Valley winner. Sing Tao.
Yuen eyes momentum after Happy Valley breakthrough
HONG KONG RACING
24-09-2026 00:43 HKT
GOLDEN SIXTY, VINCENT HO; WIND IN HER HAIR / Illustration by Idol Horse
Two Lives Extraordinary: Golden Sixty and Wind In Her Hair
HONG KONG RACING
01-08-2026 10:09 HKT
JERRY CHAU, TONY CRUZ / Happy Valley // 2026 /// Photo by HKJC
'Every Day Is A Learning Day': Jerry Chau, Tony Cruz and the making of a champion local rider
HONG KONG RACING
09-07-2026 20:57 HKT
Nick Smith and Andrew Harding present the Hong Kong team of Vincent Ho, Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris with jackets at Sha Tin on Saturday. The trip will represent the Jockey Club at the Shergar Cup HKJC at Ascot Racecourse on August 8. HKJC
Chau and Ferraris join Ho as Jockey Club saddles up for historic Shergar Cup
HONG KONG RACING
04-07-2026 19:22 HKT
David Eustace
Titan Pegasus back with Classic Series in sight for Eustace
HONG KONG RACING
4 mins ago
Dennis Yip. HKJC
RACEDAY FOCUS: Yip looks to follow Cruz off the mark
HONG KONG RACING
08-10-2026 14:41 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, October 11
HONG KONG RACING
08-10-2026 12:47 HKT
Zac Purton darts up the inside to score aboard Sunday's Serenade for Jamie Richards who rated the ride highly. Sing Tao.
Purton threads the needle on Sunday's Serenade, and Richards rates it 15 out of 10
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2026 21:39 HKT
Angus Chung. HKJC
Chung looks to break through at Happy Valley
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2026 08:43 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Late casino tycoon Stanley Ho family unites at Mario Ho Macau wedding banquet
NEWS
12 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index jumps through 24,000 points in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.