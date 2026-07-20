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HONG KONG RACING

Australian double earns Bear Champ a second shot in Hong Kong

HONG KONG RACING
2 hours ago
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Bear Champ winning in Australia. Photo: Dan Meagher Racing
Bear Champ winning in Australia. Photo: Dan Meagher Racing

Bear Champ is set for a rare return to Hong Kong racing after winning both starts in Australia following his local retirement.

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Bear Champ was among a shipment of Australian imports due to arrive in Hong Kong on Monday night, with the gelding returning to Mark Newnham's stable.

Bear Champ originally entered Hong Kong as a Private Purchase Griffin for owner Mrs. Fan Lau Yuk Ming, wife of "Bear" series owner Fan Bong Chor, and was initially trained by Michael Chang.

The son of Hellbent finished sixth in consecutive 1200 meter races at Sha Tin in November and December 2024 before finishing last of 14 over 1400m later that month. His three Hong Kong appearances yielded no placings.

Jockey Andrea Atzeni eased Bear Champ down in the straight during his final start after becoming concerned that something was wrong, while a post-race veterinary examination found the gelding was displaying an irregular heart rhythm.

Bear Champ was transferred to Newnham in January 2025 but retired two months later without racing for the stable after suffering an injury to his off-fore tendon.

He was then transferred to Australia, where he joined trainer Dan Meagher and quickly transformed his record.

Bear Champ resumed with a 3 3/4-length maiden victory over 1000m at Werribee on April 11, settling behind the leaders before taking control in the straight

He returned six weeks later in a Benchmark 62 handicap over 1000 meters at Ballarat and dug deep to score by a narrow margin after being held up in the straight.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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