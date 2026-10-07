logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Purton threads the needle on Sunday's Serenade, and Richards rates it 15 out of 10

HONG KONG RACING
37 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Zac Purton darts up the inside to score aboard Sunday's Serenade for Jamie Richards who rated the ride highly. Sing Tao.
Zac Purton darts up the inside to score aboard Sunday's Serenade for Jamie Richards who rated the ride highly. Sing Tao.

Zac Purton produced an early contender for ride of the season at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, weaving Sunday's Serenade through the field from near last to win the Class 4 Fat Tseung Handicap (1,650m).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jamie Richards' six-year-old jumped from barrier nine on the C+3 course, and Purton chose to find the fence rather than race wide, a decision that cost ground early and left the gelding second-last.

The nine-time champion jockey stuck to the inside from there, improving to seventh on the home turn before finding a split in the straight. Sunday's Serenade, the second favorite, beat the Caspar Fownes-trained favorite Decision Link by a length and a half, with Class a close third.

"You don't see any better than that. That was outstanding," Richards said. "Fifteen out of 10. Found the fence from nine, came around one horse. Quite incredible. Very, very good ride. As good as I've seen here for some time."

The win capped a recovery for the gelding, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on January 19 to remove a bone fragment. Richards said the firm surface had the stable worried.

Connections of Sunday's Serenade celebrate the winner. Sing Tao.
Connections of Sunday's Serenade celebrate the winner. Sing Tao.

"He chipped a knee and, to be honest, Zac came out and said the track's very firm, and we were a little bit concerned that he might not let down," he said. "But he's been up to Conghua and he's got the benefit of all the rehabilitation services up there. He's in the spa and all of those sorts of things.

"He's been a good, honest horse. He wears his heart on his sleeve, he's never far away. It was a very good win, but an even better ride."

Sunday's Serenade had finished second over the course and distance under Purton on September 9. Wednesday's win was his third from 26 starts and was just reward for patient owners Richard Cheng Liquan and Zhou Xuan.

"He can run well at Sha Tin over 1,400, so he's versatile," Richards said. "He's by Ardrossan, who's a good New Zealand stallion. We didn't pay a lot of money for him, but he's really repaid his owners. They've been very patient and very understanding."

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, October 7
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Solid State winning on debut at Sha Tin. HKJC
Solid State a picture of calm in Purton's morning gallops
HONG KONG RACING
03-10-2026 08:47 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, October 4
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2026 12:13 HKT
Ka Ying Rising, track work, Sydney, Australia. HKJC
Bigger, better: Ka Ying Rising’s Everest defense takes shape as he settles into Sydney
HONG KONG RACING
01-10-2026 21:59 HKT
Colourful King wins the G3 National Day Cup under jockey Zac Purton for trainer David Eustace. Sing Tao
Colourful King's clean start clinches Group 3 and opens door to Royal Ascot dream
HONG KONG RACING
01-10-2026 21:52 HKT
Nichola Yuen, Pierre Ng and connections celebrate the win of Victor The Winner. Sing Tao.
RACEDAY FOCUS: Yuen-Ng hot streak rolls on — but for how long?
HONG KONG RACING
30-09-2026 20:01 HKT
JIMMY TING, LITTLE PARADISE / Hong Kong Classic Mile // Sha Tin /// 2026 //// Photo by HKJC
Little Paradise set for stable switch after Celebration Cup return
HONG KONG RACING
30-09-2026 09:33 HKT
Last season's Hong Kong Derby winner Invincible Ibis returns the winner's enclausre first-up under Luke Ferraris and trainer Mark Newnham. Sing Tao.
Invincible Ibis joins elite company with first-up Celebration Cup win
HONG KONG RACING
27-09-2026 21:34 HKT
Apprentice Nichola Yuen reduced her claim down to seven pounds thanks for a treble at Sha Ti on Sunday. Sing Tao.
'Sorry, not sorry’: Nichola Yuen beats Purton again to reach 20 Hong Kong wins
HONG KONG RACING
27-09-2026 21:26 HKT
Bustling City, ridden by Brenton Avdulla, is emerging as start all-weather sprinter. Sing Tao.
RACEDAY REVIEW: Bustling City stakes dirt claim as Purton dicates and Mo-show rolls on
HONG KONG RACING
27-09-2026 21:19 HKT
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.