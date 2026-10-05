Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, October 7

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, October 7.

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Race Meeting: 07/10/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "C+3" Course - Worked Back

Race 1 – BEDFORD HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:35 | 1800m | HKD $875,000

#1 Can’t Go Wong drops back into Class 5 for the first time in a long while, a grade where he is one from one. Barrier 2 gives Zac Purton the chance to secure one of the better runs in transit and makes him the one to beat. #4 Kingly Demeanor should roll forward from barrier 9 and look to pinch this from the front. If he can dictate without facing too much pressure, he will take plenty of catching. #5 Ocean Impact has barrier 11 to overcome, but the first drop into Class 5 is significant for a proven track-and-distance performer. Early luck would bring him right into contention. #8 Good Luck Win is an interesting stable switch to Pierre Ng and warrants a close watch.

Race 2 – CHEUNG FAT HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:05 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 World Hero gets a serious map upgrade after being posted wide from barrier 11 at Sha Tin yet finishing only a little over three lengths away in sixth. He should get the suck run just off the speed today and can prove too strong late. #10 Loving Vibes has been knocking on the door since joining Mark Newnham and finally gets the draw he needs to convert, coming into barrier 1 after working hard from gate 10 first-up before fading late into fourth. #6 Hayday looks the likely leader under Nichola Yuen from barrier 4 and could take them a long way. He disappointed last season, but his rating has fallen far enough to make him dangerous again. #1 Glorious Dynasty caught the eye with a fast-finishing sixth at his first look in Class 4.

Race 3 – FAT TSEUNG HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:35 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Decision Link arrives off a pair of fifths in which he was not beaten far, and barrier 2 gives him a much better set-up today. Luke Ferraris takes over, and the run he should receive puts him right in the frame as the one to beat. #4 Sunday’s Serenade has not won for 539 days, but recent runs suggest that drought is close to ending. He dashed home strongly into second first-up and Purton stays aboard. #3 Class should enjoy a far cleaner passage from barrier 1 after being caught wide first-up and still finishing close up. That was his first look in Class 4 and he appears to be coming to hand. #10 Fortune Star is capable in races of this nature at the track and distance, and there was plenty to like about his lead-in trial.

Race 4 – FAT TSEUNG HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 Precision Hope gets first-time blinkers after a credible first-up fourth as favorite, when a slowly run race worked against him. He has since trialed very well in the headgear and barrier 2 gives him every chance to turn that run into a win. #2 Sky Deep was the subject of a poorly judged ride according to the stewards after finishing fourth last start, and Ellis Wong gets the chance to make amends from barrier 1 again today. #12 Prestige Ricky resumes a further two points lower in the ratings and has been trialing nicely under Karis Teetan, who takes the ride from barrier 4. #8 Absolute Honour turned his form around after joining Frankie Lor last season and resumes with Purton aboard. Barrier 10 is the query, but his consistent form keeps him in the mix.

Race 5 – THE CHINESE GENERAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:40 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#8 Georgian Sigma gives Tony Cruz a strong chance to break an unusually slow start to the season after placing in both runs this term at the track and distance from wide draws. Barrier 7 is a kinder set-up and improves his chance of converting. #4 Superb King is still chasing his first win but keeps finding the frame, and there was plenty of merit in his latest third after a slow start left him further back than intended. #9 Golden Ace produced a big debut effort down the Sha Tin straight last season, charging home from well back into third with a noticeable turn of foot. He resumes off quiet trials but clearly has ability. #6 Beauty Show has disappointed, but he still looks a horse who needs time, and quieter tactics may eventually be the key to drawing improvement.

Race 6 – CHEUNG FAT HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Grit Spirit produced his best run yet last start when surprising at odds into third. That was his first look in Class 4, and after having the summer break to acclimatize, he looks to have returned a better horse this season. #9 No Other Choice demolished a Class 5 field last start despite being unwanted in the betting, coming from near last after jumping from barrier 10 to win going away by close to five lengths. He rises 10 points in the ratings and steps into Class 4 now, but barrier 1 gives him every chance to measure up. #5 California Bay was slow to begin first-up, settled at the rear and was never in the race. Barrier 2 gives him the chance to be far more competitive if he jumps cleanly. #10 Kwai Chung Talents has been racing consistently without winning, arriving off a pair of placings, and gets another good opportunity here.

Race 7 – YIP FAT HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#11 Daryl Flash looks ready to win after a strong second last start, when he settled a touch too far back while the winner enjoyed an easier time closer to the speed. This is competitive, but he gets another chance to convert. #9 Bright Day rises back into Class 3, where he is yet to make an impact, but he looks a better horse now and barrier 1 gives him the opportunity to map much closer and play a part in the finish. #5 Target Audience has a strong first-up record, winning two from four fresh, and resumes in good order after finding peak form late last season. #2 Flying Wrote is well placed under Nichola Yuen’s seven-pound claim and should be thereabouts again.

Race 8 – HING FAT HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:15 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#12 Refusetobeenglish simply had no luck last start when finishing 12th, unable to find clear galloping room late while still having plenty to offer. That run is best forgiven and he gets another chance to show what he can do. #1 Dazzling Fit can go one better after an encouraging first-up second at his Happy Valley debut. That was his first run since March, so he should strip much fitter and looks ready to return to winning ways. #10 Flying Fortune is better suited back to 1,650m second-up after needing his first-up run over 1,800m, and barrier 1 gives him the map to get every chance. #2 Pope Cody was well backed and delivered last start, and barrier 2 gives him the opportunity to reproduce that form.

Race 9 – YIP FAT HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:50 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#7 The Heir backs up quickly after a good fifth at Sha Tin just six days ago, and the return to Happy Valley looks firmly in his favor, especially from an inside gate. #6 Prestige Always chases a hat-trick and maps ideally from barrier 3, an important advantage over several key rivals who have drawn awkwardly and need much more to fall their way. #1 Aurio keeps racing well at the top of the weights, but the key change today is the draw. Purton gets a much better gate to work with after Aurio jumped from barrier 12 first-up. #2 Motor again needs luck from the draw after racing wide last start, but he has trialed very well since and, if he lets the pace go, he is one to look for charging late.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 1, 4, 5, 8

Race 2: 5, 10, 6, 1

Race 3: 6, 4, 3, 10

Race 4: 10, 2, 12, 8

Race 5: 8, 4, 9, 6

Race 6: 2, 9, 5, 10

Race 7: 11, 9, 5, 2

Race 8: 12, 1, 10, 2

Race 9: 7, 6, 1, 2

Jackpot information for 7 October, Wednesday Meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio ;

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be topped-up to the Quartet & First Four Merged Pool (Race 9).

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.