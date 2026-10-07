logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Chung looks to break through at Happy Valley

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Angus Chung. HKJC
Angus Chung. HKJC

A pair of last-start place-getters give Angus Chung Yik-lai hope of breaking his season duck at Happy Valley on Wednesday night after a frustrating opening month that has brought plenty of close calls but no winner.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chung has still been around the mark, recording three seconds, two thirds and 10 top-four finishes from 33 rides, and much of his season has been tied to Tony Cruz’s similarly slow start.

Twenty-two of Chung’s rides have come for Cruz, producing two seconds and two thirds, while the trainer himself remains winless after 50 runners despite collecting five seconds and five thirds.

Georgian Sigma has contributed one of each since joining Cruz this season, finishing third and second in his two starts despite drawing wide on both occasions. Barrier seven should allow Chung to use less of his mount early on Wednesday.

“Having his third run this season will help him,” Chung said. “His fitness should be 100 percent now.

“Last start the barrier didn’t help him. We had to use a bit too much energy at the beginning, but he still finished well.”

Daryl Flash gives Chung another good chance after making up plenty of ground to finish second, beaten half a length, first-up. He again starts from barrier six.

“We probably want to have him a bit more forward this time, if we can,” Chung said. “It looks like this race might be a little easier for him.

“He sort of missed the start last time because the horse outside us was playing around in the barriers and he lost focus, so he jumped a bit slowly. But eventually we got into a good position, he travelled well and finished well.

“The winner dominated from the front that day, so I thought our horse ran a big race.”

Chung also rides Lightness Of Being, Do You Just and Gustosisimo for Cruz, and believes Do You Just is in for a good campaign as the four-year-old resumes over 1,650 meters.

“I think he’s a better horse than last season because he was always looking around in trackwork and in his races,” Chung said. “He seems more mature now. We’re stepping him up in distance, which should suit him better.”

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Tony Cruz. HKJC
Luke Middlebrook's Raceday Focus: Cruz misses usual fast start but stable is knocking on the door
HONG KONG RACING
11-09-2026 08:04 HKT
Korea Sprint action. Photo: Coady Media
Hong Kong trio struggle in Seoul sand as Japan wins another Korea Sprint
HONG KONG RACING
06-09-2026 20:00 HKT
JERRY CHAU, SELF IMPROVEMENT / G3 Korea Sprint // Seoul /// 2025 //// Photo by HKJC
Jerry Chau gets Korea rides, first it’s a Shergar Cup debut
WORLD RACING
06-08-2026 18:43 HKT
Eagle Farm racing action. Photo: Eagle Farm Racecourse
Queensland Derby rivals follow Providence to Hong Kong
HONG KONG RACING
22-07-2026 09:07 HKT
JERRY CHAU, TONY CRUZ / Happy Valley // 2026 /// Photo by HKJC
'Every Day Is A Learning Day': Jerry Chau, Tony Cruz and the making of a champion local rider
HONG KONG RACING
09-07-2026 20:57 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: Ka Ying Rising’s Everest trial and why wet weather Is the champ’s biggest threat
HONG KONG RACING
16 hours ago
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, October 7
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Karis Teetan won the Yan Chai Trophy on Mr Cool. Sing Tao
Teetan's season springs back to life at Sha Tin
HONG KONG RACING
04-10-2026 22:39 HKT
Solid State winning on debut at Sha Tin. HKJC
Solid State a picture of calm in Purton's morning gallops
HONG KONG RACING
03-10-2026 08:47 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, October 4
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2026 12:13 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.