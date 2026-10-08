Cruz finally off the mark as Georgian Sigma lands at Happy Valley

Tony Cruz ended a frustrating start to the season when Georgian Sigma won at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, giving the veteran trainer his first winner of the campaign at his 55th attempt.

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Cruz had been knocking on the door for weeks, collecting five seconds and five thirds from his first 50 runners. Georgian Sigma finally got him over the line under Angus Chung Yik-lai in the Class 4 Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Cup (1,000m), holding off Iron Security by a neck with Master Champion third.

"About time I had my win. I was waiting for it," Cruz said. "Every time knocking on the door – second, second, thirds – no good.

"At least this time I got my win, the first for the season. I'm very happy. They've all been running close up, you know, but I'm so glad I've had my winner for the season, for the start of the season."

Georgian Sigma wins third-up for Tony Cruz at Happy Valley. Sing Tao.

Georgian Sigma, sent out the 3.1 second favorite, had finished third and second in his two previous starts for Cruz despite drawing wide both times. Barrier seven gave him an easier run on Wednesday, and Chung had said before the meeting that the gelding's fitness would be at its peak third-up.

The slow start was an unfamiliar position for one of Hong Kong's most successful trainers. Cruz, 69, began this season with 1,616 Hong Kong winners at a strike rate of 10.1 percent, and is one of only three trainers, alongside John Moore and John Size, to have passed 1,600 winners in the city.

A six-time champion jockey and two-time champion trainer, Cruz has prepared some of Hong Kong's greatest horses, including Silent Witness, who won 17 consecutive races, Bullish Luck, Exultant and California Spangle.

"Hopefully many more coming," Cruz said.