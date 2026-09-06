logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Hong Kong trio struggle in Seoul sand as Japan wins another Korea Sprint

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Korea Sprint action. Photo: Coady Media
Korea Sprint action. Photo: Coady Media

Seoul’s unforgiving sand proved too much for Hong Kong’s three runners in the Korea Sprint, as Japan’s Dragon Welds and American Stage fought out the finish and delivered Japan a fifth victory in the International Group 3 contest.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Danny Shum’s Gorgeous Win fared best of the Hong Kong trio in fifth, while defending champion Self Improvement and Tony Cruz’s Beauty Waves finished 14th and 15th, respectively.

Gorgeous Win had to overcome the outside barrier in gate 16, but Richard Kingscote was able to work across and secure the best position of the three Hong Kong runners, settling fifth in the run.

Self Improvement, drawn nine, and Beauty Waves, drawn 13, were unable to show the same early pace. Both dropped towards the rear soon after the start and were left with difficult tasks on Seoul’s deep sand.

“Gorgeous Win ran a really good race and I think Richard [Kingscote] did a good job. He rode the perfect race,” Shum told The Standard. “From draw 16, to find the position he did, two deep, that was amazing. Good job.

“Unfortunately, he lost his left-fore shoe. Otherwise, I think he would have been closer in the finish, but I’m still very proud of the performance.

“I really appreciate my team, the work rider Jay, the mafoo Chong and the farrier. They all worked really hard. I really appreciate my team.”

Manfred Man’s assistant trainer Wing Ip felt the difference between this year’s surface and last year’s rain-affected track was a factor in Self Improvement’s performance.

“Dylan [Mo Hin-Tung] came back and said the ground today was a bit soft,” Wing said. “Self Improvement jumped just okay today, and he tried to get him into a good position, but the inside horses were really fast.

“And the kickback became really bad. That’s why the horse lost his balance for a little bit, but once he re-balanced, it was too hard work to make ground. He just grinded away.”

Cruz pointed to a similar challenge for Beauty Waves but was not looking for excuses after the disappointing finish. The six-year-old slipped as he left the gates, according to jockey Jerry Chau Chun-lok.

“According to Jerry, he said, ‘I wanted to jump fast, but he slipped, and when he slipped, that’s why he was slow out,’” Cruz said. “And he couldn’t get going after and he was out of the race.”

Cruz also highlighted the strength of the Japanese challenge on Seoul’s sand, with Dragon Welds and American Stage breaking away from the field turning for home before engaging in a fierce battle down the straight.

Ridden by Keita Tosaki, Dragon Welds took control inside the final 200 meters to defeat Ryusei Sakai’s mount American Stage by two lengths, with the Japanese pair confirming their country’s dominance in the race.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Jerry Chau is aiming for back-to-back Korea Sprints at Seoul on Sunday. HKJC
Chau draws on Seoul experience with Beauty Waves
HONG KONG RACING
05-09-2026 20:06 HKT
JERRY CHAU, SELF IMPROVEMENT / G3 Korea Sprint // Seoul /// 2025 //// Photo by HKJC
Jerry Chau gets Korea rides, first it’s a Shergar Cup debut
WORLD RACING
06-08-2026 18:43 HKT
Eagle Farm racing action. Photo: Eagle Farm Racecourse
Queensland Derby rivals follow Providence to Hong Kong
HONG KONG RACING
22-07-2026 09:07 HKT
JERRY CHAU, TONY CRUZ / Happy Valley // 2026 /// Photo by HKJC
'Every Day Is A Learning Day': Jerry Chau, Tony Cruz and the making of a champion local rider
HONG KONG RACING
09-07-2026 20:57 HKT
Romantic Warrior Retired: Inside the greatest career in Hong Kong racing
HONG KONG RACING
02-09-2026 14:55 HKT
Romantic Warrior's jockey James McDonald, owner Peter Lau, and trainer Danny Shum. Illustration by Idol Horse
Peter Lau’s incredible ride: Romantic Warrior’s scan, legacy, and retirement decisions
HONG KONG RACING
27-08-2026 18:31 HKT
Romantic Warrior. HKJC
Romantic Warrior back under veterinary scrutiny after scan finding
HONG KONG RACING
25-08-2026 22:17 HKT
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Pansy Ho shares candid memories of late father Stanley Ho and friendships with Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui
NEWS
04-09-2026 21:45 HKT
Former district councillor among three arrested over alleged seditious acts outside Prince Edward station
NEWS
05-09-2026 17:10 HKT
Tsuen Wan schoolgirl puffing in uniform sparks online debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
2 hours ago
source: online
HK man with Tourette syndrome assaulted in Taipei after shouting
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.