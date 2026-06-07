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GOSSIP

Constance Chan soft-launches romance with tennis star Coleman Wong on his birthday

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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Constance Chan, daughter of veteran Cantopop singer Eason Chan Yick-shun, has drawn widespread online attention after sharing her first public posts about her relationship with Hong Kong tennis player Coleman Wong Chak-lam on his 22nd birthday.

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The posts on Saturday (June 6) included intimate close-up selfies and short video clips of the couple, marking a more open display of their relationship since reports earlier this year confirmed they are dating. The content quickly spread across social media platforms, with many netizens calling it a “soft launch” of their romance.

Wong also joined the birthday buzz by resharing the posts and posting his own message. However, attention was drawn to his use of Eason Chan’s song “Only One Thing Today” as background music, prompting online speculation that it was a subtle gesture aimed at winning approval from his girlfriend’s father.

The couple, who have been increasingly seen supporting each other at public events, have further intensified public interest with their latest social media activity, as fans continue to follow their relationship closely.

Constance ChanColeman Wong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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