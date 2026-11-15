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FOOTBALL

Denmark thrash Portugal 4-1 on night of Ronaldo tributes

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Portugal's first match since Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement ended in a crushing 4-1 home defeat by Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring twice as a night of tributes in Braga turned sour for Jorge Jesus and his players.

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Norway beat Wales 3-1 in Oslo in the other League A Group Four match, with Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup scoring before Erling Haaland's late penalty sealed victory.

Portugal remain top on 12 points, three ahead of Denmark, with Norway third on six and Wales bottom on three. One round of league-phase matches remains, with Wales hosting Portugal and Denmark at home to Norway on Tuesday.

In front of a packed stadium, Portugal's players wore shirts bearing Ronaldo's name and number seven during the national anthem.

Supporters unfurled a banner reading "Obrigado, capi7ão" — "Thank you, captain" — alongside images of him lifting the European Championship and Nations League trophies.

Ronaldo announced his international retirement on social media last week following a public falling-out with manager Jesus.

DENMARK RUN RIOT

Portugal dominated much of the first half in pouring rain but fell behind shortly before halftime.

Hojlund had a header ruled out for a foul by Joachim Andersen in the build-up before another aerial effort struck Ruben Dias’ hand. Following a VAR intervention and pitchside review, the referee awarded a penalty which Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg drove into the top-right corner shortly before halftime.

Hojlund doubled Denmark's advantage five minutes after the interval, slipping behind the defence to meet a cross from the right with a powerful volley.

The striker scored again seven minutes later, cutting inside Renato Veiga on a counter-attack before firing a right-footed shot past Diogo Costa from the edge of the box.

Andersen completed the rout in the 75th minute, rising to power home a towering header from i.nside the area after Mathias Jensen delivered a free kick from the right.

Bernardo Silva scored a consolation goal for Portugal three minutes into added time, firing home from close range after the goalkeeper parried the ball.

“Practically everything went wrong for us... It’s actually hard to find an explanation," midfielder Joao Palhinha told Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV.

"It was an unlucky night for us; we made it far too easy for our opponents. We’ve got a match on Tuesday, so we’ve got until then to reflect about what happened today. But I have no doubt whatsoever that we’ll bounce back and secure top spot in the group in Wales.”

NORWAY PUNISH WALES

After a subdued first half at Ullevaal Stadion, Nusa broke the deadlock in the 59th minute with a half-volley from the edge of the area following a partially cleared corner.

Schjelderup doubled the lead two minutes after coming off the bench. Nusa raced down the left and fed Haaland, who squared for the substitute to tap into an empty net at the far post.

David Brooks gave Wales hope in the 79th minute, racing onto a through ball and chipping the advancing goalkeeper despite pressure from a defender.

But Connor Roberts fouled Schjelderup inside the area six minutes later and Haaland converted the resulting penalty in the 88th minute to secure Norway's win.

Reuters

Portugal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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