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FOOTBALL

Colombia and Portugal through to World Cup last 32 after thrilling draw

FOOTBALL
23 mins ago
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Colombia's defender #02 Daniel Munoz and Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo talk after the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Colombia and Portugal at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 27 (AFP)
Colombia's defender #02 Daniel Munoz and Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo talk after the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Colombia and Portugal at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 27 (AFP)

Colombia finished top of World Cup Group K after playing out a highly-entertaining end-to-end 0-0 draw with Portugal on Saturday.

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Colombia will feel hard done by nevertheless as a marginal offside ruled out a late goal by Davinson Sanchez.

The Colombians will play Ghana in the last 32 next Friday, while runners-up Portugal will see Cristiano Ronaldo face his old Real Madrid teammate Croatian icon Luka Modric on Thursday.

However, Ronaldo was a peripheral presence in the fast-paced match, outshone by another former Real teammate, 34-year-old James Rodriguez.

The game watched by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and FIFA President Gianni Infantino was played to the backdrop of a cacophony of noise from Colombian fans.

Colombia should have opened the scoring early on but Jhon Cordoba headed over from close range after being brilliantly teed up by Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz.

Cordoba went close again in the 17th minute, showing some sparkling skills to shrug off a Portuguese defender and unleash a piledriver of a strike.

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa did well to beat it away.

Portugal have their talisman in the ageing Ronaldo but Colombia have their own in Rodriguez.

In his 11th World Cup appearance -- a record for his country -- the 34-year-old produced a typical piece of magic, a reverse pass found Jhon Arias, whose goalbound effort was cleared off the line by Ruben Neves.

Ronaldo's sole contribution was a free-kick which went straight into the arms of Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

The Colombian goalkeeper produced a save of the highest order shortly afterwards to deny Bruno Fernandes.

Rodriguez was pulling the strings but he had a go himself close to the break, his shot was on target but Costa gathered it safely.

The second half began at the same frenetic pace, Joao Felix should have done better than send his header way over the bar from Diogo Dalot's cross.

Dalot raised his face to the sky in frustration.

Colombia replied with two fine attempts at goal, Costa fisting away Jefferson Lerma's shot and then Jhon Arias let fly from long range.

Ronaldo's blushes were spared when he shot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat, but he was flagged for offside.

Colombia midfielder Richard Rios went close just seconds after coming on, perhaps caught a bit cold he wasted an excellent chance to break the deadlock.

Costa was having a cracking game, fortunately for his weary defenders who were being run ragged by the vibrant Colombian attack, as he brilliantly denied Jhon Arias.

Rodriguez departed after a fine performance with 15 minutes remaining but Portugal coach Roberto Martinez preferred to replace others such as Felix and Vitinha whilst keeping Ronaldo on despite his being largely ineffective.

Costa came to the rescue again with the clock ticking down, sticking out a leg to clear a dangerous cross but the ball fell to Luis Suarez whose bicycle kick went over the bar.

Colombia looked to have finally got the goal they deserved when Sanchez headed home at the back post -- but it was ruled out for offside, seemingly by a toe, even after a VAR referral.

He wagged his finger in disagreement and the Colombian fans groaned in disappointment but they at least had reason to celebrate finishing top of the group.

(AFP)

world cupPortugalColombiaCristiano RonaldoLuis Diaz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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