logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Ronaldo leaves Portugal training camp after coach says he is dropped

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE / RITZAU SCANPIX / AFP Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo waves to fans as he arrives for a training session at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 30, 2026, on the eve of their Nations League Group A4 match against Denmark.
Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE / RITZAU SCANPIX / AFP Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo waves to fans as he arrives for a training session at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 30, 2026, on the eve of their Nations League Group A4 match against Denmark.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Wednesday that he had left the team's training camp in Denmark after coach Jorge Jesus told reporters that the striker would be dropped for their next match.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ronaldo had been due to train with his team-mates at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen on Wednesday but left abruptly after Jesus's press conference.

The veteran coach had said that Ronaldo, who spent the entire match on the bench against Norway on Sunday, would not start Thursday's Nations League clash away to Denmark either.

"Following the national team coach's press conference, and after having a conversation with the Portuguese Football Federation president, I decided to leave the national team's training camp," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

"In due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated.

"Now is time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my team-mates, without exception."

Jesus had insisted earlier that there was no rift between him and Ronaldo, although the 72-year-old did acknowledge that his captain had been disappointed to remain on the bench in the side's Nations League win over Norway.

The news sparked a wave of memes on social media and furious backlash from Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro.

"They don't deserve to have the best of anything," she said about the Portuguese people on Instagram.

"We are envious, scornful, and ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity that defined us in the pre-CR7 era of football."

 

- 'No incident' -

 

Following the 2-1 victory in Oslo, Ronaldo went straight to the changing rooms without joining his team-mates in acknowledging the Portuguese supporters in the stands.

"There was no incident whatsoever," Jesus told reporters.

"Any player –- and I was a player myself... when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don't get on... no one is happy about that," Jesus said on Wednesday.

The Portuguese coach added that he had told Ronaldo before the match that he would not be in the starting line-up, but that he might bring him on towards the end of the game.

"Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It's nothing to make a fuss about," Jesus insisted.

The former Benfica boss also explained that Ronaldo had not refused to train on Tuesday, as some Portuguese media outlets had suggested, but that he had had to do individual exercises for physical "mobility" and "strengthening".

Jesus had said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would train as normal on Wednesday, however, despite arriving at the stadium in the team bus, Ronaldo did not join his team-mates on the pitch in Copenhagen.

Portuguese media shared a video of him leaving the Parken stadium alongside two members of the backroom staff just after Jesus's press conference.

They also said that Ronaldo's private jet was heading to Copenhagen.

Following Ronaldo's social media post, the Portuguese federation released a statement confirming that the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus player had left the squad's training camp.

"Preparation for the two matches against Denmark and Norway... continue as planned with the 24 remaining squad members," the federation said.

"The entire delegation remains totally focussed on the national team's next fixtures and on achieving the established objectives."

Jesus had said earlier that for the Denmark match he again intended to start AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos, who scored the winner against the Norwegians.

"If everything goes according to plan, it will be Goncalo who plays," he said, before adding regarding Ronaldo: "If I need him, he'll come on. If I don't need him, he won't."

At 41, Ronaldo announced this summer that this season would "probably (be) my last year in football".

He is Portugal's leading goalscorer and most capped player, with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

AFP

RonaldoPortugaltraining campcoachdropped

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Star Australian broadcaster faces trial for sexual assault
WORLD
03-08-2026 12:33 HKT
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Portugal Press Conference - Al Shahaniya SC Training Facilities, Al-Shahaniya, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
One like, no comment speaks volumes of Ronaldo's feelings toward FIFA, Messi
WORLD
22-07-2026 16:22 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez confirms departure after loss
FOOTBALL
07-07-2026 08:34 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Ronaldo says his last World Cup is over but Portugal decision can wait
FOOTBALL
07-07-2026 08:24 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Last-gasp Merino strike gives Spain 1-0 win over Portugal in World Cup last 16
FOOTBALL
07-07-2026 05:09 HKT
Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Group B - South Korea v Kuwait - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea - June 10, 2025 South Korea's Son Heung Min waves to the fans after the match REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon/File Photo
Why is South Korea so furious at its World Cup coach?
WORLD
03-07-2026 13:03 HKT
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Portugal survive late drama to beat Croatia and reach World Cup last 16
WORLD
03-07-2026 12:06 HKT
Colombia's defender #02 Daniel Munoz and Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo talk after the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Colombia and Portugal at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 27 (AFP)
Colombia and Portugal through to World Cup last 32 after thrilling draw
FOOTBALL
28-06-2026 11:50 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo records brace as Portugal routs Uzbekistan
FOOTBALL
24-06-2026 03:58 HKT
Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei speaks to his players during an MD-1 training session at Carson Sports Park in Carson, on June 20, 2026 (AFP)
Iran World Cup travel restrictions to be eased, says coach
WORLD
21-06-2026 11:19 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.