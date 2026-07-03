logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Portugal survive late drama to beat Croatia and reach World Cup last 16

WORLD
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first World Cup knockout-stage goal of his career, Goncalo Ramos netted a stoppage-time header and Portugal got a last-second break on an offside call to beat Croatia 2-1 on Thursday and set up a last-16 clash with Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Croatia looked to have equalised at the end, leaving Ronaldo crestfallen on the bench, but the last-gasp effort was ruled offside after a video assistant referee review, prompting the team's supporters in the south end of Toronto Stadium to shower the pitch with debris.

"It's difficult because it's a game if you don't win, you go home," said Ramos. "But for me, especially, I love those types of moments, I love those types of games, I want to play every game like that, I want to be in the big moment."

It was Josko Gvardiol who thought he had equalised for Croatia in the 103rd minute but a review showed the ball had touched Igor Matanovic on the way through, which made Gvardiol offside.

"We didn't deserve this sort of finish," said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic. "It's never easy when you concede a goal in the last minutes of the match but we should have resolved this differently."

Ronaldo, 41, became the oldest player to score in the knockout stage of a World Cup when he fired home from the spot to draw Portugal level in the 68th minute of a pulsating game before substitute Ramos rose above the Croatia defenders in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The goal for Ronaldo, who was taken out of the game by coach Roberto Martinez in the 81st minute, was his first in a World Cup knockout game.

Ivan Perisic had put Croatia in front when he brought down a pass from Josip Stanisic and coolly fired home at the far post in the 53rd minute as the game opened up considerably with incredible back-and-forth action.

 

PORTUGAL DOMINATE FIRST HALF

Portugal dominated possession in the first half but struggled to convert their chances on a night when a breeze off Lake Ontario offered reprieve from the sweltering heat that blanketed the city for much of the day.

Ronaldo, booed heavily by Croatia supporters every time he touched the ball, failed to get his head on an early Pedro Neto cross and then he and Bruno Fernandes were unable to take advantage of a deep cross from Joao Cancelo.

Croatia, World Cup runners-up in 2018 and third in 2022, came roaring out of the restart and had Portugal on the back foot as Mateo Kovacic picked up a loose ball and went through the defenders but his shot hit the side of the net not long before they opened the scoring.

Nikola Vlasic thought he had Croatia's second but was ruled offside after poking the ball in before Portugal stormed back down the field where Rafael Leao drilled a shot from outside the area that slammed off the crossbar.

Ronaldo nearly scored when he coolly flicked the ball over the goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and into the net but was ruled offside.

The Portugal captain finally got his moment in the 68th minute when he fired a penalty straight down the middle of the goal after Renato Veiga was pulled down in the area by Vlasic.

 

EMOTIONAL RONALDO PUTS ON JOTA SHIRT AFTER THE MATCH

Portugal took to the pitch with heavy hearts as the match was played a day before the one-year anniversary of the death of their forward Diogo Jota in a car crash.

An image of Jota in his No. 21 shirt was shown on video boards at Toronto Stadium after the playing of Portugal's national anthem. Portuguese supporters then gave a standing ovation in honour of Jota in the 21st minute.

After the game an emotional Ronaldo put on Jota's red No. 21 shirt while fighting back tears.

"We won for us, Diogo and Portugal. Let’s Go," Ronaldo posted on his official Instagram account.

Portugal's Martinez also spoke about Jota. "Several beautiful symbols of power and energy and what Jota meant for the team," the coach said.

"He was someone who believed, and we have responsibility for Diogo and we are going to keep doing this."

The last Toronto-based game of the global showcase was a marquee all-European clash featuring two ageless wonders going head-to-head and it was Ronaldo who kept his hopes for an elusive World Cup alive while Luka Modric was left to ponder his international future.

Ronaldo, who shared a moment on the pitch with Modric after the match, said he hopes the man who has featured in each of Croatia's last 23 matches at the World Cup has more football left in him.

"I spoke with him. He's a legend of football," Ronaldo said of Modric. "Played so many years together with him at Real Madrid. I wish him all the best and I hope he continues to play."

Portugal and Croatia have massive diaspora populations in the Greater Toronto Area and thousands of their supporters braved stifling heat as they danced their way to the stadium for the highly anticipated first World Cup meeting between the two nations.

By the time the game kicked off, the temperature had dropped considerably from the day's earlier high of 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) that convinced officials to cancel a watch party outside Toronto City Hall.

Portugal will face Spain on Monday in Dallas with the winner moving on to play Belgium or the United States in the quarter-final.

Reuters

Portugallate dramaCroatiaWorld Cup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A drone image of Science World, which has been transformed into a 360-degree, 40-metre-diameter re-creation of a match ball ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Taiwan police bust $300 million World Cup betting ring
CHINA
19 hours ago
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - England v DR Congo - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 1, 2026 General view of England fans inside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck/File Photo
How a free charm bracelet conquered the World Cup
WORLD
22 hours ago
A drone view shows Ciudad de Mexico Stadium, formerly known as Azteca Stadium, ahead of the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Two people die from suffocation during World Cup celebrations in Mexico
WORLD
01-07-2026 20:38 HKT
Macau gaming revenue misses as June posts 12.1pc annual decline
FINANCE
01-07-2026 15:23 HKT
A Sweden staff member organizes the balls during warm-ups ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between France and Sweden at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 30, 2026. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
NASA vows to send ball to the Moon if US wins World Cup
WORLD
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
Explainer: The 'third-place' rule for the new World Cup format
FOOTBALL
28-06-2026 17:17 HKT
Colombia's defender #02 Daniel Munoz and Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo talk after the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Colombia and Portugal at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 27 (AFP)
Colombia and Portugal through to World Cup last 32 after thrilling draw
FOOTBALL
28-06-2026 11:50 HKT
US fans cheer for their team ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between Turkey and USA at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 25, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
World Cup fans get taste of American life -- at the mall
WORLD
27-06-2026 15:26 HKT
Photo by REBECCA BAILEY / AFP This photo taken on June 21, 2026 shows Chinese fans of the Japan football team watching the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Japan and Tunisia at a bar in Shanghai, as the game takes place at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico.
Fans in China put politics aside to cheer Japan at World Cup
CHINA
24-06-2026 13:23 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo records brace as Portugal routs Uzbekistan
FOOTBALL
24-06-2026 03:58 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
source: online
500 commendations, no frontline work? Glamorous Taiwan policewoman accused of benefiting from gifted case credits
CHINA
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.