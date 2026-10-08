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FOOTBALL

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta extends contract until 2030

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59 mins ago
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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who last season guided the club to their first Premier League title in 22 years, has signed a new contract until June 2030, the English champions announced on Wednesday.

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Arteta, who took charge at a time of crisis in 2019, has been at the heart of a long-term turnaround plan that has restored the club's status as one of the best teams in Europe.

“It's a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal," Arteta said in a statement.

"This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue."

Arteta ended his playing career in 2016 after five years at Arsenal, and joined Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Manchester City as an assistant coach.

But he returned to Arsenal three years later, taking over from Unai Emery with the club struggling in 10th place in the Premier League.

Under the Spaniard, Arsenal returned to the league's top-five in 2021-22, and finished second three times straight before finally being crowned champions last season.

They also reached the Champions League final, where they lost to Paris St Germain in penalties.

“This is an important time in Arsenal Football Club’s history. We want to create a winning era together with Mikel," club CEO Richard Garlick said.

The club management backed Arteta's plan to rebuild the team, reinforcing the defence and midfield with signings like Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Ben White, and goalkeeper David Raya.

The investment paid off, with Arteta delivering a 62.05% win-percentage after 361 games in charge, the best among all full-time Arsenal managers.

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together," the 44-year-old Arteta added.

Arsenal, second in the league, will return from the international break with a home game against Leeds United on Saturday.

Reuters

ArsenalArteta

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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