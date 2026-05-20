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Arsenal crowned Premier League champions for first time in 22 years

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1 hour ago
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Arsenal fans celebrate outside the Emirates stadium as Arsenal win the Premier League (Reuters)
Arsenal fans celebrate outside the Emirates stadium as Arsenal win the Premier League (Reuters)

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait to win the Premier League title on Tuesday when they were confirmed as champions following second-placed Manchester City's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

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Leaders for almost the entire season, Mikel Arteta's side are now four points clear with one game remaining and Sunday's clash at Crystal Palace will now be a coronation.

Arsenal had beaten Burnley 1-0 on Monday, meaning City had to win on the south coast to extend the race to the final day.

But City trailed to Eli Junior Kroupi's first-half goal and Erling Haaland's stoppage time reply was too late for the visitors, who are reportedly set to say goodbye to manager Pep Guardiola at the end of the season after a glittering decade.

Arsenal had been dubbed the nearly men under Arteta after finishing runners-up in the previous three seasons.

But they have finally got over the line, delivering the club's 14th English title, behind only Manchester United and Liverpool who share the record with 20.

It is Arsenal's first title since 2003-04 when Arsene Wenger's side went through the season unbeaten and their first major trophy since the 2020 FA Cup in Arteta's first season after taking over from Unai Emery.

A memorable campaign could get even better for Arsenal as they face Paris St Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, bidding to win the trophy for the first time. Do that and Arteta's team will go down as one of the greatest in the club's 140-year history.

CELEBRATIONS IN NORTH LONDON

Arsenal's triumph sparked huge celebrations in North London and even at 10 Downing Street where Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a keen Gunners fan, posted on X: "22 long years for Arsenal. But finally we're back where we belong."

Arteta, at 44 the youngest Arsenal manager to win the English top-flight title, said the previous day that he would be Bournemouth's "biggest fan" for a couple of hours on Tuesday.

Fittingly the title was delivered with the help of close friend Andoni Iraola whose Bournemouth side held City.

Arteta's sentiments would have been echoed by Arsenal fans watching the game in pubs and bars before descending en masse to the Emirates Stadium for a party that was set to go on late into the night.

Minutes after the final whistle at Bournemouth, large crowds of Arsenal fans were gathering, many with red flares.

The first-team squad and staff had gathered at the club's training ground, north of London, with videos posted of wild celebrations as the final whistle at Bournemouth confirmed the title was in the bag.

Arsenal's success has been built on the fierce intensity, defensive discipline and attention to detail instilled by the innovative Arteta, who has revamped the club culture on and off the field.

Even when they were knocked off the top of the table by Manchester City in April after 200 days in first place, Arsenal's belief never wavered and they can now enjoy their triumph after a gripping title race.

(Reuters)

ArsenalEPLPremier Leaguechampions

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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