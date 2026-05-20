Man City's title hopes extinguished with draw at Bournemouth

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Relegation looming for sloppy West Ham after 3-1 defeat by Newcastle
18-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Fernandes equals league assist record in United's 3-2 win over Forest
18-05-2026 01:26 HKT
City slice Arsenal's league lead to two points with 3-0 win over Palace
14-05-2026 06:30 HKT
Tottenham relegation fears remain after home draw with Leeds
12-05-2026 06:54 HKT
Trossard secures vital win for Arsenal at West Ham
11-05-2026 04:57 HKT
Saka sends Arsenal past Atletico into Champions League final
06-05-2026 05:31 HKT
Man City drop points in title race after shocking draw with Everton
05-05-2026 06:42 HKT
Forest beat stuttering Chelsea 3-1 in Premier League
05-05-2026 04:37 HKT