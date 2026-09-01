logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa

FOOTBALL
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Champions Arsenal made it two wins out of two as Bukayo Saka's second-half goal earned them a workmanlike 1-0 victory at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Saka bundled in from close range in the 59th minute to reward a patient Arsenal, who dominated without ever overwhelming a resolute Villa side.

Villa, whose Europa League-winning side has disintegrated after a summer exodus, came closest in the first half when Emi Buendia struck a shot against the crossbar.

Victory lifted Arsenal to six points along with Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea.

Villa remain pointless and without a goal and will be anxious to try and boost their squad ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday.

Arsenal enjoyed eight 1-0 wins en route to their first Premier League crown for 22 years last season and any suggestions that they might dispense with pragmatism and evolve a more free-flowing style were probably answered at Villa Park.

Just like on so many occasions last season, Arsenal were rock-solid through their spine and that solidity allowed them to wait for their moment to strike.

Shortly after Saka had a penalty overturned by VAR, the England forward showed his predatory instinct to get on the end of Calafiori's low cross after he had been played in by substitute Eberechi Eze's astute pass.

'MASSIVE WIN'

Once ahead, 1-0 always looked the likely result but despite the narrow margin of victory it was comfortable as Villa did not manage a shot on target for the second match running.

"Really happy, this was a massive win," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who claimed his 151st win in 250 Premier League games in charge, said. "I think we deserved it. It was a great squad performance. I know how tough it is to win here."

The strength of Arsenal's squad was underlined as new signings Bruno Guimaraes and former Villa defender Ezri Konsa both came off the bench during the second half for their Premier League debuts for the club.

For Villa boss Unai Emery, who waved goodbye to Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez this week following the earlier departures of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne and Konsa, there were hopeful signs.

It was a huge improvement on last week when they were four goals down by halftime at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Villa have made 11 new signings during the summer and it will take time for Emery to rebuild the side but the Spaniard remained upbeat despite a second loss.

"We competed well against the team that is favourite to win the title," he said. "We are rebuilding but there were a lot of positive things. We didn't make clear chances but we did not concede clear chances."

Villa will try and get off the mark at Hull City on Saturday while Arsenal's watertight defence will get its first big test as they host free-scoring Chelsea on Sunday.

Reuters

ArsenalAston VillaPremier League

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso
FOOTBALL
31-08-2026 04:28 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Fernandes hat-trick inspires Man Utd rout of Ipswich
FOOTBALL
31-08-2026 04:23 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Chelsea start Alonso era with exciting 3-2 win at neighbours Fulham
FOOTBALL
25-08-2026 06:35 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Late Gvardiol strike earns Maresca winning start and Brighton hammer Villa
FOOTBALL
24-08-2026 03:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal humble Man City to win Community Shield
FOOTBALL
17-08-2026 04:33 HKT
Photo: Reuters
PSG retain UEFA Super Cup with 2-1 win over Aston Villa
FOOTBALL
13-08-2026 06:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
King Salah signs off with assist in emotional Liverpool swansong
FOOTBALL
25-05-2026 07:00 HKT
Photo: Reuters
West Ham relegated, Arsenal lift Premier League trophy on emotional final day
FOOTBALL
25-05-2026 03:50 HKT
Arsenal fans celebrate outside the Emirates stadium as Arsenal win the Premier League (Reuters)
Arsenal crowned Premier League champions for first time in 22 years
FOOTBALL
20-05-2026 12:57 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City's title hopes extinguished with draw at Bournemouth
FOOTBALL
20-05-2026 04:37 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.