South Korea's five major financial groups, along with other banks, insurers and brokerages, are considering raising their individual funding pledges for the country's stock market stabilization fund to 2 trillion won each, a move that could nearly double the fund's size to 20 trillion won (HK$118.25 billion), Yonhap News Agency reported.

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Citigroup estimated the fund could eventually expand to as much as 40 trillion won and be deployed as early as December, according to the report.

Banks set to meet regulators

Several South Korean financial institutions met on Sunday, a day before industry leaders are scheduled to hold talks with financial regulators, the report said.

Monday's meeting is expected to be attended by the chairmen of the five major financial holding companies, heads of industry associations and regulatory officials, according to the Financial Services Commission.

Meanwhile, regulators currently favor keeping existing short-selling rules rather than imposing a blanket ban, focusing instead on tighter monitoring of illegal short selling and trading concentration in individual stocks, the report added.

South Korea previously deployed the stock market stabilization fund in 1990, 2003 and 2008. Although the government also announced preparations for the fund during market turmoil in 2020 and 2022, no actual purchases were made.