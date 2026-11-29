After recent days' global equity market turmoil, investors are bracing for the monthly US jobs report in the coming week - a reading that could point to more market-jolting rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

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With Nvidia boss Jensen Huang set to face a grilling in Congress on Tuesday, artificial intelligence-linked shares could be in for another rollercoaster ride.

US labor market

Next Friday's labour market report will be the market's key focus ahead of the Fed's rate decision on December 10. A strong jobs number may drive the US central bank more hawkish, weighing on the stock markets.

Economists projected November payrolls to be 90,000, below October's 165,000, while the unemployment rate is expected to stay at 4.1 percent.

Currently, analysts widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 percentage points at its December meeting.

Jensen Huang to testify before Congress

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is set for closed-door questioning on Tuesday by three Republican-led House committees, probing national security risks over the mass smuggling of Nvidia chips into China.

On Thursday, Huang is scheduled to appear at a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.

Hong Kong retail sales

Hong Kong's retail sales for October will be released on Tuesday, after recording a 6.4 percent rise a month ago.

The market estimated that the growth will be trimmed slightly to 6.3 percent amid the softened tourism in the city.

Earnings to watch

Chinese automaker Nio (9866) will post its third-quarter results on Tuesday. It's expected to see net loss narrow to 183 million yuan (HK$215.37 million), while revenue growth is projected to reach 52.2 percent during the period.

Trip.com (9961) is also set to report earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday. In the second quarter, the travel platform swung to a net loss due to the anti-monopoly penalty by the Chinese regulator.