Binance plans to offer trading in Hong Kong-listed equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as it seeks to transform from the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange into a comprehensive financial platform beyond digital assets.

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He Yi, Binance's co-chief executive and co-founder, said at a conference in Bangkok on Sunday that the move was the company's first step in the plan to transform the crypto exchange into a platform for "all finance."

Trading of more than 1,000 Hong Kong-listed stocks and ETFs will become available on December 1, and Binance users can buy them directly with USDC, a stablecoin issued by Circle, the company said.

She said Binance users will be able to trade selected Hong Kong stocks via the same account they use for cryptocurrencies and US-listed shares. Some Hong Kong stocks will also be available in the form of bStocks, tokenized securities that can be traded 24/7 with a minimum transaction size of US$5 (HK$39). They can be freely converted with the underlying stocks on a one-to-one basis. The platform also plans to expand the offerings to other markets in future.

However, stock trading and bStocks offerings are subject to jurisdictional restrictions, and the Hong Kong-listed share trading service will not be available to Hong Kong residents, she added.

Binance began offering perpetual futures tied to commodities and stocks in January, adding direct trading in US-listed shares and tokenized equities in June. The company said in September that the monthly volume of perpetual futures tied to traditional assets on Binance grew about 15-fold to about US$445 billion in July from US$30 billion in January.

Binance suffered a record US$6.3 billion hack in October, which renewed questions about security in the industry. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US said North Korea was responsible for the attack.

Frank Feng