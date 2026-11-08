logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Binance CFO Kaiser Ng steps down, Justin Yek named new finance chief

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Binance's finance chief Kaiser Ng is leaving the company to pursue another venture, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange said days after hackers stole US$6.3 billion (HK$49.14 billion) from the platform in a record heist.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Kaiser Ng has decided to pursue a new venture after more than five years at Binance, with a transition plan implemented over the last half year," Binance Co-Chief Executive Officer Yi He said in a statement on Saturday.

Justin Yek, a longtime finance executive who was most recently vice-president of finance at Airwallex, is taking over as CFO.

The announcement comes just over a week after Binance said hackers stole cryptocurrency in a sophisticated attack that began months earlier with the compromise of several employees' computers.

Binance has said the breach, which unfolded on October 29, started with malware hidden in software downloads and fake job recruitment efforts targeting engineers. It said it will fully reimburse affected customers.

The FBI has blamed a North Korean hacking group for the theft, an allegation Pyongyang has denied.

Ng has been CFO at Binance since January 2022 and has previously worked at rival crypto exchange Kraken, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Reuters

BinanceCFOcryptocurrency

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People spend the time in front of a TV broadcasting a news report on recent messages from Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, against the Binance hack accusation, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korea's army of world-class hackers is secret weapon that took down Binance
WORLD
06-11-2026 14:01 HKT
Binance logo and hacker code are seen in this illustration taken October 30, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
North Korea says US talks remain an option, but Binance hack accusation shows "hostile policy"
WORLD
04-11-2026 15:22 HKT
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
North Korea says US allegations linking it to Binance heist are 'absurd rhetoric'
WORLD
03-11-2026 10:17 HKT
A smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Binance sees outflows stabilising as exchange returns online after US$6.3 billion heist
FINANCE
02-11-2026 10:15 HKT
FBI says N Korea behind $6 billion crypto theft from Binance
WORLD
02-11-2026 04:13 HKT
Representations of Binance coin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Binance resumes bitcoin, ether withdrawals after covering bulk of stolen US$6.3 billion
INNOVATION
01-11-2026 19:58 HKT
Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Crypto platform Binance confirms 'complex' $6.3 bn hack
WORLD
31-10-2026 15:51 HKT
A smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Hackers steal US$6.3 billion from Binance in record heist blamed on North Korea
INNOVATION
30-10-2026 21:39 HKT
A smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Binance under US scrutiny over possible Iran sanctions violations, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
22-09-2026 10:12 HKT
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
US Senate to vote on advancing landmark crypto bill
FINANCE
15-09-2026 19:35 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
NEWS
22 hours ago
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Shizuoka, strong shaking felt in Nagoya
WORLD
11 hours ago
97-year-old dies at his own birthday party after dancing to Stayin' Alive
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.