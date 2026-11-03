logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

North Korea says US allegations linking it to Binance heist are 'absurd rhetoric'

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

North Korea on Tuesday dismissed as "absurd rhetoric" US allegations that it was behind a $6 billion cryptocurrency heist on the Binance platform, saying they proved Washington remained hostile towards it, state news agency KCNA said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The denial by Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong Un, comes as Pyongyang has stayed silent on US President Donald Trump's overtures to resume summit diplomacy. In the wake of the US allegations, she said North Korea had "issues to reconsider" over what she called US hostility.

The FBI said at the weekend that North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, in what could be the largest-ever financial heist.

"The FBI is trying to brand the DPRK as a 'cyber criminal state,' claiming that it obtained information that a hacking organization 'supported' by the DPRK was involved in the incident," KCNA quoted Kim Yo Jong, a ruling party official, as saying. DPRK is short for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"But the US assertion is absurd rhetoric and nothing new," Kim said.

"It is a grave political provocation against the DPRK that the US misleads international public opinion as if all the cyber crimes in different parts of the world are our deeds."

 

REVENUE STREAM

Cybersecurity experts say North Korean hackers are among the world's most prolific crypto thieves and the proceeds help fund the country's weapons programmes. North Korea denies allegations linking it to cryptocurrency theft and other cybercrimes.

North Korea has stolen cryptocurrency worth $7.6 billion this year, more than in any previous year, according to estimates by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

Analysts in Seoul said Pyongyang's unusually swift response likely reflected concern that the allegation could lead to tighter efforts to disrupt revenue streams that North Korea is accused of using to finance its weapons.

"With sanctions already in place, cryptocurrency theft has become one of North Korea's key channels for securing funds for regime maintenance and weapons development," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies.

Additional US measures targeting crypto wallets, laundering networks and cryptocurrency exchanges could choke off an important source of revenue, Lim said.

South Korea's central bank estimated North Korea's gross domestic product at 47.18 trillion won ($35.09 billion) in 2025, meaning the Binance theft could be equivalent to about a sixth of its economic output.

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis estimated 89% of crypto hack losses in 2026 were linked to North Korea, up from 15% in 2021. It said the average reported loss per hack rose from $50.65 million in 2021 to $185.65 million in 2026.

"I guess you could call it big game hunting, where they're targeting these larger exchanges that may take more time and more complexity to be able to do ... but the payoff can be relatively large," said Alec Zebrick, senior manager of Asia-Pacific Global Services at Chainalysis.

 

KEY MESSAGE

North Korea is one of the world's most impoverished countries but has poured resources secured through illicit means and activities banned under UN Security Council resolutions into its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

Kim Yo Jong said North Korea would "reconsider" unspecified issues in light of the "very unpleasant US hostile attitude", without elaborating. North Korea has not publicly responded to Trump's offers to resume summit diplomacy.

"The key message is not about cyber theft itself, but about US-North Korea relations," said Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.

"Pyongyang is essentially saying: don't use this issue as leverage or pressure if you want to keep the door to dialogue open."

The FBI said members of a North Korean state-sponsored unit known as TraderTraitor were responsible for the Binance attack. Law enforcement had observed them converting the stolen assets to the cryptocurrency ethereum, and expected them to launder the assets further.

Binance has said it covered most of the assets stolen from the platform by using company money.

Reuters

North KoreaUSallegationsBinanceheist'absurd rhetoric'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP A visitor walks past the paintings at an art exhibition against US President Donald Trump, in Tajrish Square in Tehran on November 2, 2026.
US signals progress in Iran talks to avert flare-up
WORLD
4 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
US stocks open higher as AI trade steadies, oil falls
FINANCE
14 hours ago
A smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Binance sees outflows stabilising as exchange returns online after US$6.3 billion heist
FINANCE
02-11-2026 10:15 HKT
FBI says N Korea behind $6 billion crypto theft from Binance
WORLD
02-11-2026 04:13 HKT
Representations of Binance coin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Binance resumes bitcoin, ether withdrawals after covering bulk of stolen US$6.3 billion
INNOVATION
01-11-2026 19:58 HKT
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro disembarks from a plane after arriving at Opa-locka Executive Airport near Miami, Florida, US, October 28, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US as long as he wants
WORLD
01-11-2026 14:33 HKT
Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Crypto platform Binance confirms 'complex' $6.3 bn hack
WORLD
31-10-2026 15:51 HKT
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US imprisons two Chinese nationals for spying
CHINA
31-10-2026 12:02 HKT
Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia attends a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Russia, US veto rival UN Western Sahara resolutions, leaving peacekeeping mission in limbo
WORLD
31-10-2026 11:24 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Nasdaq hits near three-month low as Amazon, Intel deepen AI capex concerns
FINANCE
30-10-2026 22:37 HKT
Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue
ENTERTAINMENT
21 hours ago
ICAC charges two former Johnson Cleaning executives over $75 million bribes
NEWS
02-11-2026 10:48 HKT
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.