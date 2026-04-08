logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China Vanke seeks 40pc repayment, one-year extension for bond due April 23, sources say

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Employees walk past a logo of Vanke at its headquarters in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Employees walk past a logo of Vanke at its headquarters in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Embattled property developer China Vanke (2202) is offering to repay upfront 40 percent of the principal of a yuan bond due this month in return for a one-year extension, sources said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Vanke won investor approval to extend three yuan bonds under similar terms in January. But it has said it faces “particularly acute” repayment pressure between April and July with 11.3 billion yuan (HK$13 billion) in bonds maturing.

Some 14.7 billion yuan of bonds are due to mature this year.

The bond in question is a 2 billion yuan note with a 3.11 percent coupon due on April 23, said the sources who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

A bondholder meeting is scheduled for April 17, with a voting deadline of April 20.

Vanke did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The developer’s Shenzhen-listed shares rose 3.2 percent by midday, while its Hong Kong stock gained 3.5 percent.

One of China’s best-known real estate developers with US$50 billion in debt, Vanke is currently at the centre of the country’s protracted property sector crisis which has seen many of its rivals, both big and small, default on debt repayments.

The developer posted a record net loss of about 88.6 billion yuan in 2025 and its contracted sales fell to a 14-year low.

A default by Vanke, which has many projects in top-tier cities, could hurt homebuyer confidence and ripple out into the broader economy, which is grappling with sluggish growth and tepid consumer spending.

In February, financial publication Octus reported that Shenzhen’s municipal government was drafting an 80 billion yuan rescue package for the state-backed developer.

Vanke shocked markets in November with its first known request to extend a bond repayment. Markets had believed it was in better financial position given that major shareholder Shenzhen Metro - owned by the municipal government - had lent the company about 22 billion yuan last year.

Reuters

China Vankebondproperty

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Eight Southpark
Eight Southpark puts additional 28 units on the market
PROPERTY
02-04-2026 14:44 HKT
Ricky Wong, right
Double Coast III in Kai Tak releases second batch of 120 units
PROPERTY
02-04-2026 14:18 HKT
Victor Tin Sio-un, executive directors of Sino Land(right)
La Mirabelle I to release 254 units next Tuesday
PROPERTY
26-03-2026 19:03 HKT
Local bank cuts HIBOR mortgage rate to 3.01pc, but a higher 5.07pc capped rate
FINANCE
26-03-2026 18:49 HKT
Wheelock Properties vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong, right.
Deep Water South releases 93 units for sale on Tuesday
PROPERTY
24-03-2026 21:27 HKT
NWD. SING TAO
Cheng family mulls US$4 bln share sales to NWD, bets on property rebound: Bloomberg
FINANCE
20-03-2026 14:52 HKT
CK Asset underlying profit rises 2.3pc to $11.9b
FINANCE
19-03-2026 21:33 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6A to sell 93 units on Sunday
PROPERTY
19-03-2026 17:11 HKT
Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino
La Mirabelle I to release first price list next week
PROPERTY
19-03-2026 15:15 HKT
Victor Tin(left). Sino Land
La Mirabelle I to sell 254 units by tender on Friday
PROPERTY
18-03-2026 16:42 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
12 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.