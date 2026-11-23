The Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation's (HKECIC) insured business surged 73 percent year-on-year in the financial year to date, hitting a record high and already surpassing the prior full-year total, commissioner of HKECIC Terence Chiu Man-chung said at its 60th Anniversary Cocktail Reception on Monday.

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Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said that export credit insurance gave Hong Kong's exporters the confidence to say yes to a new buyer, a new market and a larger order, as tariffs, geopolitical conflict and shifting supply chains have made it harder to know whether a buyer is able to pay, and when.

"Our aim is straightforward: no sound order should be lost because of a risk that can be shared," he said.

Looking ahead, Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan commits the city to strengthening its role as an international trade center and reaching further into ASEAN, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

Chan expressed hope that HKECIC would follow traders into new markets, e-commerce and services, deepen cooperation with banks for an easier access to financing for smaller firms, and maintain the prudence and professionalism that have underpinned its 60-year success.

Agnes Chan Sui-kuen, chairperson of the HKECIC Advisory Board, said that with a commitment to being a steadfast partner for Hong Kong exporters in global trade, HKECIC consistently gave them the confidence and support to venture overseas.

Over the past six decades, global trade has evolved at a breathtaking pace and our exporters have navigated numerous challenges. Yet, through every challenge and every opportunity, their resilience has helped keep external trade a powerful engine of Hong Kong’s economy, she added.

Frank Feng