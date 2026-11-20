Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) has appointed Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee as an independent non-executive director, effective on Friday.

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Ip, 76, the convenor and a non-official member of the Executive Council, is entitled to receive a fee of HK$300,000 per annum for the role, according to a filing on Friday.

She is the founding chairperson of the New People’s Party, the Savantas Policy Institute and the Maritime Silk Road Society, and the founder of the Global Prosperity Summit.

Ip did not hold any other directorships in the last three years in any other public companies, and does not have any relationship with any other directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the developer, the filing said.

Graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a first class honors degree in Bachelor of Arts, Ip also holds a Master of Letters degree from University of Glasgow, a Master of Science degree in Management, and a Master of Arts degree in East Asian Studies, both from Stanford University.

Ip joined the administrative service of the Hong Kong civil service in September 1975 and worked in a wide range of policy areas, including home affairs, security, trade and industry.



