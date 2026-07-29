logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

SFC non-executive director Chew Fook-aun named new IFEC chairman

FINANCE
15 mins ago

by

Effie Zhang

logo
logo
logo
Chew Fook-aun.
Chew Fook-aun.

The Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chew Fook-aun, non-executive director of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), as chairman of the IFEC with effect from August 1, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chew will succeed Victor Dawes, who will complete his term on July 31. The appointment was made by the SFC, of which the IFEC is a subsidiary.

Stepping into the role, Chew said he will collaborate closely with stakeholders to further promote public financial literacy and strengthen Hong Kong's overall financial competitiveness.

Reflecting on the transition, IFEC general manager Dora Li Yuen-chow, said the council advanced its digital transformation under Dawes's leadership, adding that the team will now work with the new board to continue enhancing the community's financial well-being.

The council also announced the appointment of Grace Lau Wai-kuen, who is currently the executive director of corporate services at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, as a director for a three-year term that commenced on June 29. She replaces outgoing directors Christopher Cheung Wah-fung and Archie Ng Ying-kei .

Lau's extensive experience in corporate governance and regulatory affairs will provide the board with profound insights, Chew added.

IFECchairmandirector

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Then chairman of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem wears his headphones during the UAE-India Business summit at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar urged to revoke appointment of port chairman linked to Epstein
WORLD
22-07-2026 13:56 HKT
Reuters
Shein executive chairman to pass the baton as IPO nears completion, sources say
FINANCE
14-07-2026 11:05 HKT
Former Federal Reserve Board chairman Alan Greenspan listens to opening statements as he testifies before the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 7 , 2010. (Reuters)
Alan Greenspan, longtime US Federal Reserve chairman, dies aged 100
WORLD
22-06-2026 20:25 HKT
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho attends a press conference to call for the protection of artists and an investigation into the death of actor Lee Sun-kyun who was found dead in apparent suicide amid a drug probe, in Seoul, South Korea, January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
'Parasite' director Bong says making animated film to 'surpass' Miyazaki
WORLD
16-05-2026 18:09 HKT
The logo of China Eastern Airlines is pictured at China Eastern Airlines Headquarters in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
Former China Eastern Airlines chairman indicted on bribery charges
CHINA
08-05-2026 17:35 HKT
Director of the U.S. Secret Service Sean M. Curran speaks at a press conference, at the venue of the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner after a shooting incident, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump, Secret Service director say agent at dinner not shot by friendly fire
WORLD
01-05-2026 12:44 HKT
A Vanke sign at its office building in Beijing, China, December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Vanke shareholder Shenzhen Metro says Xin Jie no longer serves as chairman
FINANCE
30-04-2026 10:56 HKT
Labubu maker Pop Mart appoints LVMH Greater China president as non-exec director
FINANCE
10-12-2025 17:48 HKT
The HSBC bank logo is pictured at a branch office at the Paradeplatz in Zurich February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
HSBC appoints Brendan Nelson as new chairman to replace Mark Tucker
FINANCE
03-12-2025 13:47 HKT
Jacob Kam. SINGTAO
MTR Corp CEO Jacob Kam to become chairman in 2026
FINANCE
14-10-2025 17:04 HKT
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
GOSSIP
22 hours ago
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
NEWS
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.