SFC non-executive director Chew Fook-aun named new IFEC chairman

The Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chew Fook-aun, non-executive director of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), as chairman of the IFEC with effect from August 1, 2026.

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Chew will succeed Victor Dawes, who will complete his term on July 31. The appointment was made by the SFC, of which the IFEC is a subsidiary.

Stepping into the role, Chew said he will collaborate closely with stakeholders to further promote public financial literacy and strengthen Hong Kong's overall financial competitiveness.

Reflecting on the transition, IFEC general manager Dora Li Yuen-chow, said the council advanced its digital transformation under Dawes's leadership, adding that the team will now work with the new board to continue enhancing the community's financial well-being.

The council also announced the appointment of Grace Lau Wai-kuen, who is currently the executive director of corporate services at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, as a director for a three-year term that commenced on June 29. She replaces outgoing directors Christopher Cheung Wah-fung and Archie Ng Ying-kei .

Lau's extensive experience in corporate governance and regulatory affairs will provide the board with profound insights, Chew added.