Temu owner PDD beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, as the China-based e-commerce company cut sales and marketing spending, driving its shares up 6.6 percent in premarket trading.

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Shares of the company have fallen more than 30 percent this year through Wednesday's close.

Adjusted net profit was 31 billion yuan (US$4.65 billion) for the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of 28.03 billion yuan, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company's sales and marketing expenses declined about 17 percent to 25.3 billion yuan.

However, the company's revenue of 108.3 billion yuan was flat year-on-year and below analysts' average estimate of 115.97 billion yuan.

The operator of Pinduoduo in China and Temu internationally competes with Alibaba's (9988) Taobao and Tmall, JD.com (9618) and ByteDance-owned Douyin through discounts, subsidies and incentives to attract consumers and merchants.

Temu faces mounting scrutiny in some of its largest overseas markets. It has been hit by US tariffs on Chinese imports and the end of duty-free treatment for low-value parcels.

Meanwhile, the European Commission on Tuesday charged Temu with not doing enough to stop the sale of illegal products on its platform, in breach of online content rules, potentially setting it up for a second fine after a €200 million penalty in May.

E-commerce platforms have also been hit by the EU imposing a €3 fee on low-value e-commerce packages since July. Parcels worth less than €150 previously entered the bloc duty-free.

Rival Alibaba on Thursday reported an 8 percent decline in its international e-commerce revenue, which it blamed mainly on lower AliExpress revenue after the EU customs reform.

Reuters



